Good Lord. If Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez couldn’t lie, she’d honestly have nothing to say.

Earlier today, GOP Sen. Rand Paul tweeted at her about climate change and her repeated claim that we only have T-minus 12 more years to reverse it:

What says AOC? AOC says she never said that thing she said over and over and over again:

What comments of AOC’s did Paul take out of context?

She’s said it multiple times — and defended it every time.

Seems like Rand Paul didn’t take anything out of context.

She literally did.

Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAOCClimate changeRand Paul