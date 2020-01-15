Good Lord. If Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez couldn’t lie, she’d honestly have nothing to say.

Earlier today, GOP Sen. Rand Paul tweeted at her about climate change and her repeated claim that we only have T-minus 12 more years to reverse it:

No @AOC the world will not end in 12 years but we must, absolutely must do something, over the next 500 million years. Some say we should develop a space shield to protect us from the sun’s increased luminosity. I’m not against that but… — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 15, 2020

it will only be a temporary respite maybe a few million years. I do think we should also begin genetically altering O2 producing organisms to send to Saturn’s Titan and possibly the closest planets outside of our solar system. What say you AOC? https://t.co/7RSi3XL7Ki — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 15, 2020

What says AOC? AOC says she never said that thing she said over and over and over again:

Hey Senator! Would you like me to also take your comments out of context and pose them as your earnest position, as you have chosen to do with me? I assume the answer is yes, especially given that the GOP climate agenda is about as fictional as Spaceballs anyway. https://t.co/42FKq4VMjW — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 15, 2020

Out of context? — Dianne (@ccontede) January 15, 2020

What comments of AOC’s did Paul take out of context?

What are you talking about? You’ve specifically said this is exactly what you meant: https://t.co/gbr1zGyzhD — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 15, 2020

She’s said it multiple times — and defended it every time.

For some reason GOP seems to think this is a gaffe, but it’s actually a generational difference. Young people understand that climate change is an existential threat: 3,000 Americans died in Hurricane María. The UN says we’ve got 12 years left to fix it: https://t.co/KzawP5oI1M https://t.co/xTjtM39cCL — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 22, 2019

Seems like Rand Paul didn’t take anything out of context.

"Gen Z and all these folks that will come after us are looking up and we’re like: The world is going to end in 12 years if we don’t address climate change and your biggest issue is how are we gonna pay for it…This is the war — this is our World War II." https://t.co/ekreUNe9ue — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) January 15, 2020

You literally said the world is going to end in 12 years.https://t.co/uif97Nx1o3 — Soleimani Didn't Kill Himself (@trigwarnradio) January 15, 2020

Bruh, you literally said it pic.twitter.com/pM0d91Ee8r — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 15, 2020

She literally did.