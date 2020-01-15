We’re not sure what possessed CNN hall monitor Brian Stelter to decide to share this with the world … but we’re glad he did. Because we’re about to have a field day.

See, apparently Brian’s executive-producing an HBO documentary about “disinformation and the cost of fake news.” And he’s very proud of it:

Is Brian including himself among the “purveyors”?

It must really be something.

Guess they were wrong, huh?

We’d better stay tuned! Though we’re pretty confident about one thing:

