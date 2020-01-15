As Twitchy told you, Nancy Pelosi announced the impeachment managers for the upcoming Senate trial. When she made the announcement, she declared that Donald Trump “has been impeached forever. They can never erase that.”

But that’s not even the stupidest aspect of Pelosi’s remarks. See, it was only last night that Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff Drew Hammill insisted that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s contention that Pelosi has been playing politics with the articles of impeachment was a bunch of BS:

If it has nothing to with politics or the presidential race, why is Nancy Pelosi out there reminding everyone that Donald Trump has already been impeached forever? Call us crazy, but that sounds pretty political.

But that couldn’t possibly be the case, could it?

