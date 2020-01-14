Andrew Yang has managed to outlast some of the early Democratic presidential frontrunners. Maybe that’s because, while his policy ideas are a bit goofy, he’s still a likable guy. While a lot of other celebs are throwing their lots in with Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, Yang’s managed to get comedian Dave Chappelle to join the Yang Gang:

.@AndrewYang campaign announces that Dave Chappelle has officially endorsed Yang for president. Chappelle: “I’m Yang Gang!” pic.twitter.com/UN2NQoCWxx — Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) January 14, 2020

And Yang’s pretty pleased about it:

Thank you @DaveChappelle and welcome to the #yanggang. You are the best. Let’s do this for our kids. 🙏👍 pic.twitter.com/HGznFG00kr — Andrew Yang🧢 (@AndrewYang) January 14, 2020

With their powers combined, who knows what can happen?

I'm not super surprised by this and I'm not sure why https://t.co/4LyXsPIdIU — Jerrod A. Laber (@JerrodALaber) January 14, 2020

Well, for one thing, like Andrew Yang, Dave Chappelle regularly defies expectations. And then there’s this:

Because he is a rare candidate with a sense of humor? https://t.co/Ewo2BYPJdP — Jim Antle (@jimantle) January 14, 2020

True story.