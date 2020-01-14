Andrew Yang has managed to outlast some of the early Democratic presidential frontrunners. Maybe that’s because, while his policy ideas are a bit goofy, he’s still a likable guy. While a lot of other celebs are throwing their lots in with Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, Yang’s managed to get comedian Dave Chappelle to join the Yang Gang:

And Yang’s pretty pleased about it:

Trending

With their powers combined, who knows what can happen?

Well, for one thing, like Andrew Yang, Dave Chappelle regularly defies expectations. And then there’s this:

True story.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Andrew Yangdave chappelleendorsement