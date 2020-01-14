Matthew Dowd is ABC News’ chief political analyst. Keep that in mind when you read this:

You know one clear way to demonstrate that you believe a woman can and should be president? Don’t try to defeat a woman running for President. — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) January 14, 2020

He gets paid for his takes, folks.

Wow. So simple — Hadley Solomon (@DrHadleySolomon) January 14, 2020

Well, Matthew Dowd is nothing if not simple.

I’m not a Bernie supporter at all. But I think this Sanders & Warren controversy is completely overblown. Bernie is not a sexist. — Wendy (@wendyc78757) January 14, 2020

What I find fascinating is that he keeps trying to defeat women running for president. — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) January 14, 2020

Look I also am not a Bernie supporter and I really hope he does not win the primary. But if he feels he wants to run for president and there are women who oppose him so be it. I don’t think we should hold that against him — Dr Shar Dreicer (@drshardreicer) January 14, 2020

Point is if you really believe a woman can and should be president then why are you trying to defeat women. — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) January 14, 2020

Matt, I love you dude but that makes no sense. We don’t want woman pres just because she’s a woman… we want diversity to be able to run and win on his or her own merits. So if we think an Asian Am shld have a shot at the presidency nobody should run opposing yang. #ohmatt — Dr Shar Dreicer (@drshardreicer) January 14, 2020

The point is you can’t say a progressive woman should be president and then you go about defeating progressive women for president. — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) January 14, 2020

That may be Matthew’s intended point. But the real point is that he’s an idiot.

He must be pretty pissed at Obama. — BT (@back_ttys) January 14, 2020

Right? No kidding!

When you're the proud independent chief political analyst of one of the Big Three networks https://t.co/3I7MVf6Ert pic.twitter.com/Qe47f6pONb — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) January 14, 2020

When you’re the proud independent chief political analyst of one of the Big Three networks and don’t think people know you’re completely full of it.

Matthew Dowd is completely full of it.

So don't try to defeat a person you are running against? Novel theory. I am a Warren fan and I think this is BS. — Dan McLaughlin (@NihilistCharm) January 14, 2020

I usually agree with your sentiments, and Sanders is currently my 5th choice for nominee, but the implication contained in this tweet is off base and disingenuous. — New Year's (Impeachment) Resolutions (@SeIpsa) January 14, 2020

“Off-base and disingenuous” is pretty much on-brand for Matthew Dowd.

This is the dumbest of takes. — A SeriousProgressive (@asrsprogressive) January 14, 2020

This is a garbage take — Pete Wasserman ⭕️ (@pete_wasserman) January 14, 2020

This … is Matthew Dowd.

