Matthew Dowd is ABC News’ chief political analyst. Keep that in mind when you read this:
You know one clear way to demonstrate that you believe a woman can and should be president? Don’t try to defeat a woman running for President.
— Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) January 14, 2020
He gets paid for his takes, folks.
Wow. So simple
— Hadley Solomon (@DrHadleySolomon) January 14, 2020
Well, Matthew Dowd is nothing if not simple.
I’m not a Bernie supporter at all. But I think this Sanders & Warren controversy is completely overblown. Bernie is not a sexist.
— Wendy (@wendyc78757) January 14, 2020
What I find fascinating is that he keeps trying to defeat women running for president.
— Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) January 14, 2020
Look I also am not a Bernie supporter and I really hope he does not win the primary. But if he feels he wants to run for president and there are women who oppose him so be it. I don’t think we should hold that against him
— Dr Shar Dreicer (@drshardreicer) January 14, 2020
Point is if you really believe a woman can and should be president then why are you trying to defeat women.
— Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) January 14, 2020
Matt, I love you dude but that makes no sense. We don’t want woman pres just because she’s a woman… we want diversity to be able to run and win on his or her own merits. So if we think an Asian Am shld have a shot at the presidency nobody should run opposing yang. #ohmatt
— Dr Shar Dreicer (@drshardreicer) January 14, 2020
The point is you can’t say a progressive woman should be president and then you go about defeating progressive women for president.
— Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) January 14, 2020
That may be Matthew’s intended point. But the real point is that he’s an idiot.
He must be pretty pissed at Obama.
— BT (@back_ttys) January 14, 2020
Right? No kidding!
When you're the proud independent chief political analyst of one of the Big Three networks https://t.co/3I7MVf6Ert pic.twitter.com/Qe47f6pONb
— Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) January 14, 2020
When you’re the proud independent chief political analyst of one of the Big Three networks and don’t think people know you’re completely full of it.
https://t.co/cmX0r2zGkZ pic.twitter.com/QUKLcQFj6A
— David Rutz (@DavidRutz) January 14, 2020
Matthew Dowd is completely full of it.
So don't try to defeat a person you are running against? Novel theory. I am a Warren fan and I think this is BS.
— Dan McLaughlin (@NihilistCharm) January 14, 2020
I usually agree with your sentiments, and Sanders is currently my 5th choice for nominee, but the implication contained in this tweet is off base and disingenuous.
— New Year's (Impeachment) Resolutions (@SeIpsa) January 14, 2020
“Off-base and disingenuous” is pretty much on-brand for Matthew Dowd.
— Celtics Legend (@Reds_cigar) January 14, 2020
This is the dumbest of takes.
— A SeriousProgressive (@asrsprogressive) January 14, 2020
This is a garbage take
— Pete Wasserman ⭕️ (@pete_wasserman) January 14, 2020
This … is Matthew Dowd.
