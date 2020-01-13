Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren have been going at it with increasing fury. Today, CNN reported that four unnamed sources who weren’t actually present for a 2018 meeting between Sanders and Warren said that Sanders had told Warren that a woman could win the presidential race. Sanders denied ever saying such a thing, and a senior campaign adviser straight-up accused Warren of leaking a false story to make Sanders appear sexist.

Well, now Shaun King — an avid Bernie Sanders advocate — is getting involved, as he’s wont to do:

Wow. Just spoke to a source who told me that Elizabeth Warren admittedly "embellished" the words of @BernieSanders to her friends after her meeting with him in 2018, saying that Bernie said a woman couldn't win, but that he never actually said those words. Disgusting. — Shaun King (@shaunking) January 13, 2020

Shaun King has sources, too, y’all.

Also, I reconfirmed with every outlet saying they “confirmed” their story that @BernieSanders said a woman couldn’t become President that not a single one of them spoke to Warren. One journalist said Warren was going around telling friends, embellishing new details every time. — Shaun King (@shaunking) January 13, 2020

Uh-oh!

We find it hard to believe that Elizabeth Warren would lie. Don’t you?

You mean Warren lied? About a professional issue? WELL SHE HAS NEVER, EVER, EVER DONE THAT BEFORE! 🤭 https://t.co/FuuMllzT5A — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 13, 2020

We have no reason to think that Elizabeth Warren isn’t totally lying about the meeting between her and Bernie Sanders. Of course, the fact that Shaun King is getting involved should also give Bernie supporters pause. Because he’s, you know, Shaun King.

Conflicted here because my guess is that it's true Warren embellished on what Sanders said, but also about 98% sure based on his history that King is making up his sources. — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) January 13, 2020

A safe approach to this drama? Trust no one on either side. Because they’re all terrible.