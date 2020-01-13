Joyce Alene White Vance is a former U.S. Attorney, a University of Alabama law professor, and an MSNBC contributor. Based on her takes on our legal system, “MSNBC contributor” is really the only thing that shouldn’t come as a shock.

Donald Trump tweeted this yesterday about the Senate’s role in upcoming impeachment proceedings:

And here’s Joyce Vance’s response:

That’s not how this works, Joyce. That’s not how any of this works.

What’s really scary is that Joyce felt like this was a take she should share with the rest of the class.

Trending

***

Related:

MSNBC contributor claims there are ‘similar and credible allegations’ against both Epstein and Trump

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpimpeachmentinnocenceinnocentJoyce VanceJoyce White VanceLawyerobstruction of justicetrial