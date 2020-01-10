America’s sweetheart Elizabeth Warren is used to getting a warm reception wherever she goes, but that’s not what happened at a town hall in Dover, New Hampshire, today:
.@ewarren was interrupted by a protester at the beginning of her town hall in Dover, New Hampshire.
Here's what the protester said and what she responded 👇
"He killed 600 Marines. We killed a terrorist… She likes Iran."
Elizabeth Warren almost immediately interrupted by a protester in Dover, New Hampshire, a man who shouted that she supports Iran and called her a "fraud." Warren remained calm, let the man have his say. He was escorted out by a police officer
To her credit, Warren handled it pretty well. She kept her cool, at least outwardly. But the protester kind of had a good point about Democrats' response to Iran's actions.
