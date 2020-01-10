America’s sweetheart Elizabeth Warren is used to getting a warm reception wherever she goes, but that’s not what happened at a town hall in Dover, New Hampshire, today:

Trending

Yikes.

Watch:

Wow.

To her credit, Warren handled it pretty well. She kept her cool, at least outwardly. But the protester kind of had a good point about Democrats’ response to Iran’s actions.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Elizabeth WarrenIranprotesterQasem Soleimaniterroriststown hall