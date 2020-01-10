Yesterday on “Outfront,” Erin Burnett spoke with GOP Rep. Mike Turner about the developing situation between the U.S. and Iran. During the conversation, Turner brought up “Death to America” chants that take place not just on the streets of Iran, but in the Iranian parliament.

But Burnett didn’t really seem to think “Death to America” chants are all that big a deal. Based on her own personal experience, that is:

Erin Burnett just said she felt safe and among “friendly” folks when she was in Iran surrounded by crowds shouting “Death to America.” They totally didn’t mean it…she says. — Ericka Andersen (@ErickaAndersen) January 10, 2020

Erin Burnett on CNN: “I was in Tehran when they chanted “death to America” and it seemed like a trope to me. I don’t think they mean it. And they were very nice to me.” — A (@johnwelIs) January 10, 2020

Erin Burnett on CNN just said, I’ve been in Iran among the crowds as they chanted death to America they were lovely to me I don’t think they really mean it. I swear to you that just happened. You’re killing me smalls. — Zaftig Bipolar Blondes (@ZaftigB) January 10, 2020

@ErinBurnett just implied on her show while interviewing a Congressman that chants of "Death to America" are not genuine because people at a rally I Iran were nice to her when she was present. Unbelievable. — Biden calls me 'Corn Pop' (@LegalNonsense) January 10, 2020

Unbelievable … but believe it (via MRC TV):

Here’s the transcript of Burnett’s remarks, via MRC TV:

I will say — I will say I was in Tehran when they were chanting “Death to America” once. I was at a rally — the people couldn’t have been more friendly to me personally as an American. It sort of felt like a — it felt like a thing and a trope as opposed to anything that actually was seriously meant and considered. I understand your point, but, having been there myself, my experience was different.

Well, how nice for her.

Erin Burnett just said she’s been there in Iran when they chant Death to America and “it’s just a trope they don’t mean it “ Lol this lady is so annoying. — Viol3t (@FO7935) January 10, 2020

That’s putting it mildly. What’s it going to take for media firefighters like Erin Burnett to just admit that the Iranian regime is horrible? Does Hassan Rouhani or Ayatollah Khamenei have to call CNN “enemy of the people” or “fake news” or something?