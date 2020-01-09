As Twitchy told you, NBC News correspondent Heidi Przybyla not-so-subtly suggested that Donald Trump is responsible for the Ukrainian commercial airliner that crashed outside of Tehran, reportedly after being hit with an Iranian anti-aircraft missile. Laurence Tribe’s take makes Przybyla’s look tame by comparison:

Trump’s “flying in a tough neighborhood” & “it has nothing to do with us” were typical “who, me?” moves. Did it never occur to him that the plane filled with 176 souls would almost certainly never have been targeted by a trigger-happy Iranian missile but for the assassination? — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) January 9, 2020

Did it never occur to Laurence Tribe that that’s a completely deranged way to process what’s happened?

GP "I blame Ukraine because Russia shot down Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukrainian territory after Russia illegally invaded Ukraine." https://t.co/Vj25Yv6jM3 — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) January 9, 2020

Be ashamed you wrote this. — Kerfuffle Actual💥 (@shoshido) January 9, 2020

Is Laurence Tribe capable of shame? Based on what we’ve seen from him, we’re gonna have to go with no.

What happened to you? When did you get broken? — Benedick (@BenedickUSA) January 9, 2020

Seek help, dude. Seriously. — William G Jennings (@PgbMedia) January 9, 2020