Well, we believe this scoop qualifies as a legit “DUH, if true”:
NBC News: Federal prosecutors say that video taken from outside of Jeffrey Epstein's cell the night of his FIRST suicide attempt in July has been permanently deleted because MCC saved video from the wrong tier of the jail and not the tier Epstein was on, a filing says.
— Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) January 9, 2020
Footage that could shed light on exactly what happened with Jeffrey Epstein has been “permanently deleted”? Stay here while we go look for our shocked faces.
"OOPS, MY BAD! WRONG TIER!" https://t.co/z2noFzVR1Q
— Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 9, 2020
Epstein didnt film himself https://t.co/iRyHu4ErJF
— eKohnomics (@77cyko) January 9, 2020
Sadly we will never know what caused the video to tragically delete itselfhttps://t.co/9DS55X4mZY
— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) January 9, 2020
Accident was accidental
— It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) January 9, 2020
Trending
Hey, man. Stuff happens!
beginning to think this epstein guy might not have killed himself https://t.co/TxdfWye6XA
— Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) January 9, 2020
Not sure what would give you that idea.
https://t.co/q1lV4v2zEu pic.twitter.com/BA0880NZM2
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 9, 2020
https://t.co/49z7JP7d46 pic.twitter.com/g8Lssqp1HW
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 9, 2020
— Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 9, 2020
Like with a cloth?
— Reaganette (@Ezinger44) January 9, 2020
Maybe it was wiped, like with a cloth? https://t.co/LrVduxarjJ
— Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) January 9, 2020
Heh.
Uh huh.
So many coincidinks. https://t.co/KrJq0yUZ9r
— Melissa Mackenzie 🌐 (@MelissaTweets) January 9, 2020
For real, though, this is turning into a farce.
Okay, this is just getting less and less credible. https://t.co/FzwBvHzU0a
— Esoteric Jeff (@EsotericCD) January 9, 2020
This level of incompetence is just not possible, anyone not think it intentional at this point?
— Roger C (@floplag) January 9, 2020
They aren't even trying…. https://t.co/6Afizg17kx
— Susie Moore (@SmoosieQ) January 9, 2020