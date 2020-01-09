Given the absolute clusterfest that the Democratic Party has become, particularly over the last year or so, you’d think some of them might actually kind of understand that they just suck. But Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has never really struck us as especially perceptive, so it’s no surprise that she’s counting on Republicans to see the light and vote for Democrats this fall:

Opinion: "I am a Republican, and I hope the Democrats pick a candidate I can vote for" https://t.co/dmESHBbgQi — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) January 8, 2020

How about “I am a Republican and will be voting Democrat because Trump is an authoritarian threat to our collective wellbeing.” https://t.co/yBCwseMqfy — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 9, 2020

That might fly with the Tom Nicholses, Jennifer Rubins, and Max Boots of America, but most Republicans and conservatives understand that Democrats don’t have our best interests in mind. Even conservative Trump critics (the non-deranged ones) see the danger posed by the Democratic Party and its increasingly powerful far-Left contingent. The Democratic Party is certainly not the answer, unless the question is “How can we make things infinitely worse?”

or, "I am a Democrat but you commies are going to make me vote for Trump" https://t.co/hvIPHoyRI7 — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) January 9, 2020

That scenario is actually more likely.

Or I am Republican and voting Republican because I don't like communism. — Sean Antrim (@sean_antrim) January 9, 2020

I am a Republican voting for a Republican because the Democrats have lost their minds, becoming far leftists that want a huge gov't that controls everything we do. — IamMoose (@MooseMilk1985) January 9, 2020

How about “I am a good person and so will not be voting to legitimize the use of government force against people who disagree with me.” Also, there’s no such thing as “collective wellbeing,” Ms Borg. — Libertas (@liberty_deity) January 9, 2020

I am an Independent and will be voting for Trump in 2020! After watching what Democrats are doing, I don't think I can ever be voting for a Democrat again — Rajit (@Rajit_Pathak) January 9, 2020

No doubt there’s lots more where that tweeter came from.

They really don't understand that they have to earn people's votes. Democrats better figure out that simply insisting everyone ignore how bad and extreme some of their candidates are because Trump is bad won't work with most people. https://t.co/SghD1LYBnQ — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) January 9, 2020

"You'll take whatever we offer and like it" is a very bold strategy for attracting crossover voters 🤔 https://t.co/kE7Y5j6bm8 — Persnickety (@Dawnsfire) January 9, 2020

Also pretty bold of Socialist Barbie AOC to try to suggest that she’s an enemy of authoritarianism. She’s a reliable advocate — and apologist — for far-Left authoritarianism.

Any non-communist is an "authoritarian threat" to the collective, and your hyperbolic ravings are just that. — AnnaZ (@AnnaZ) January 9, 2020

LOL- "authoritarian threat" – that's pretty rich coming from a communist like you. — Tom (@BoreGuru) January 9, 2020

Who knew? AOC’s actually pretty rich after all.