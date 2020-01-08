Nancy Pelosi is very proud of London Breed, who was sworn in again today as Mayor of San Francisco. What a great job she’s done with it so far!

Considering the BS Nancy Pelosi regularly spews, we really shouldn’t be all that surprised that she’s apparently very comfortable with fecal matter. Still, you have to wonder who she thinks she’s fooling.

Whatever it is is probably readily available on the streets of San Francisco.

Tags: London BreedNancy Pelosisan francisco