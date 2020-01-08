Former Obama senior adviser Dan Pfeiffer is pretty disgusted with the state of our media today, but not because of their shameless left-wing bias. No, Dan’s sick and tired of the media not having the courage to fact-check Donald Trump in real time:

No one will have the courage to do this, but the networks really need to carry Trump on a delay so that he can be fact checked in real time. They are doing a disservice to their readers and journalism by pumping disinformation into the brains of their viewers on a daily basis. — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) January 8, 2020

All the news networks do a good job in fact checking after the fact or in separate segments, but that is clearly not sufficient. — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) January 8, 2020

Yeah, if only networks like CNN had the courage to put up snarky chyrons to reflexively discredit everything Donald Trump says. Oh, wait.

Irony meter status: broken. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 8, 2020

The irony meter cannot be repaired. Apparently was sleepwalking through all eight years of the Obama administration. Barack Obama spent both of his terms lying through his teeth to the American public, and to this day, he still really hasn’t been held to account by the mainstream media.

"If you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor" https://t.co/MJO0q5Kojm — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) January 8, 2020

"Healthcare costs will go down." – Obama https://t.co/cWvRfaFfOT — Carlton Hinds (@methuselaschild) January 8, 2020

And that stuff’s only scratching the surface of Barack Obama’s media-aided disinformation campaign.

Lmao. This need to be pinned. Most pod bro thing I’ve ever read — MHFIN (@MHFIN1) January 8, 2020

***

Related:

Obama bro Dan Pfeiffer thinks people upset at Trump getting booed have misplaced priorities, but @redsteeze has a reminder for him