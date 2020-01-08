As Twitchy told you yesterday, multiple Senate Democrats have reportedly had just about enough of Nancy Pelosi withholding the articles of impeachment. Chris Murphy said “The time has passed.” And today, Dianne Feinstein’s registering her own frustration:

Dianne Feinstein says it’s time for Speaker Nancy Pelosi to send the impeachment articles to the Senate. “If we’re going to do it, she should send them over,” the California Democrat said. “I don’t see what good delay does.” — Laura Litvan (@LauraLitvan) January 8, 2020

Well, shoot.

"Well, we're waiting on our next delivery from Acme, thankyouverymuch." – Pelosihttps://t.co/UWIIYOSML7 — NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) January 8, 2020

Ha!

So much leverage.

Pelosi's ability to hold her caucus together does not extend to the Senate. https://t.co/V2SiBfVgCj — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) January 8, 2020

And Nancy Pelosi’s ability to hold her caucus together isn’t even that great.

If only someone could’ve predicted this stunning turn of events.

Pelosi's fellow Californian Dianne Feinstein calls for Nancy to send the articles – I know I shouldn't be surprised but I can't believe Pelosi's failure isn't getting more attention. https://t.co/VObI4Nqcgj — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) January 8, 2020

We’re happy to give it plenty of attention. We honestly can’t get enough of this.

Democrats totally outplayed. — Cate Long (@cate_long) January 8, 2020

Well, not quite … we expect it will get worse for Dems before it’s completely over.