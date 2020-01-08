Where would we be without media firefighters like Rachel Maddow to keep the public informed? No place good, that’s for sure. Just let Maddow tell you herself:

WATCH: @maddow: "Do you believe anybody who works in the White House? … Our ability to responsibly engage with this crisis as informed citizens is now dependent on the fourth estate." pic.twitter.com/zgEd24OCEG — MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 8, 2020

You can tell she’s serious because she got visibly emotional. And she, like so many of her colleagues at MSNBC and contemporaries on other news networks, has definitely given us good reason to trust the media during “this cavalcade of crises that is this presidency.”

Well I can't believe you, so… — leo (@FatLeoOnCouch) January 8, 2020

I don't believe anything "reported" on @MSNBC. — Nick (@PhillyRepub90) January 8, 2020

Hilarious comment coming from her and anyone else at msnbc! — Tina (@fayreq2) January 8, 2020