Joe Biden has some thoughts on the killing of Iranian terrorist leader Qasem Soleimani. In a nutshell, “Orange Man bad.”

More from Commentary’s Noah Rothman:

Joe Biden says the Soleimani strike has "exploded geopolitics in the region" and set "Iran and the United States on a collision course." — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) January 7, 2020

OK …

So little of the commentary focuses on the actions, provocations, escalations, and killings carried out by Iran (the enemy)…beyond some “surely he was a bad guy” throat clearing https://t.co/j4DK9WUbli — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) January 7, 2020

Why is it so difficult for Democrats to just acknowledge that Soleimani was responsible for the deaths of many Americans and was worse than just “a bad guy”?

Biden hits Trump for touting an "imminent threat" but "without the necessary evidence to support that conclusion." I guess the rocket attacks on US forces in the region, which killed a contractor and wounded three others, before laying siege to the US embassy doesn't count. — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) January 7, 2020

"Make no mistake that this outcome is a strategic setback." – Biden on Soleimani — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) January 7, 2020

This is at least a debatable proposition — and given his track record, I’m inclined to use Biden’s opinion on foreign policy decisions as a mnemonic for ‘wrong’ https://t.co/CPnGs2VYnE — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) January 7, 2020

Not even sure what the hell that means… — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 7, 2020

Does Biden know what it means?

Biden notes that Iran did not engage in dangerous provocations necessitating a retaliatory response under the JCPOA. He's half right. There was no response. pic.twitter.com/4Oqmr77fM9 — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) January 7, 2020

Biden hits Trump for failing to respond to Iranian piracy and sabotage in the strait and downing a US drone. Fair criticism, but incongruous with his broader critique of Trump as reckless and impulsive. — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) January 7, 2020

"Was the reward of removing a bad actor worth the risk of what comes next?" Biden asks. — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) January 7, 2020

Biden notes that Iran has said it won't abide by the JCPOA, but that's not true. It will abide by the so-called enhanced verification provisions, because it's strategic objective is to sever EU-US on the issue, not give Europe no choice but to restore sanctions. — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) January 7, 2020

"Trump's impulsive decision may do more to strengthen Iran's position in the region than any of Solemani's" actions, Biden says. — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) January 7, 2020

"Our closest allies are calling for restraint and making a moral equivalence between Iran and the United States. I never thought I'd see that happen." — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) January 7, 2020

Biden has now gone off into a hypothetical future in which we are occupying Iran. — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) January 7, 2020

"He should stop tweeting." – Biden — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) January 7, 2020

Maybe Joe Biden should stop talking.

"Mr. President, you have to explain your decision and your strategy to the American people… democracy runs on accountability." — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) January 7, 2020

Biden’s old boss apparently didn’t get that memo.

That was not a very comprehensive foreign policy speech. It was just a pitch for the JCPOA that papered over just about every legitimate criticism of the deal. — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) January 7, 2020

Sad.