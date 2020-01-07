Donald Trump can be accused of many things, but not being direct is not one of them. Check out what he had to say about the death of Iranian terrorist mastermind Qasem Soleimani:

Trending

Nice chyron, CNN. But not even you hacks can paste a graphic over the fact that Trump is right about Qasem Soleimani.

No kidding.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpIranQasem Soleimani