Elizabeth Warren appeared on “The View” today. She’s usually so self-assured and articulate, you know, but for some reason today, she really struggled to acknowledge that Iranian terrorist leader Qasem Soleimani was, in fact, a terrorist. That is, until Meghan McCain finally got her to say it:

Meghan McCain just got Warren to say "of course he is" a terrorist, re: Soleimani — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) January 7, 2020

Under questioning from @MeghanMcCain, @ewarren — who called Soleimani's killing "an assassination” — now says “of course” he’s a terrorist pic.twitter.com/nS4OCRFdv8 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 7, 2020

There, Liz. Was that so difficult?

It took @MeghanMcCain pressing @ewarren four times before she finally admitted that Soleimani was a terrorist.https://t.co/dZS2pIF4RA pic.twitter.com/3JSucooWfp — John Gage (@johnrobertgage) January 7, 2020

It was easier getting Colonel Jessup to admit to the 'Code Red' — Laurence Watkins (@thelarrywatkins) January 7, 2020

she did not want to say it, at all. — Lisa H Turnage (@LisaTurnage12) January 7, 2020

Had to be dragged out of her. @ewarren is pathetic. — Skip off (@off_skip) January 7, 2020

But this wasn’t just a stinging indictment of Elizabeth Warren; it also shone a blinding spotlight on the mainstream media’s willful ineptitude.

Good for Meghan, as usual doing the work her peers don't https://t.co/Np1PNu6nvO — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) January 7, 2020