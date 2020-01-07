Elizabeth Warren appeared on “The View” today, where she — only after Meghan McCain pushed her — finally acknowledged that dead Iranian terrorist Qasem Soleimani was a terrorist. But Warren had other things to say, too. Like about Mitch McConnell violating the Constitution:

Far-left hosts Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin falsely claim that Majority Leader Mitch McConnell not confirming Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court was "unconstitutional." Then Elizabeth Warren adds McConnell “violate[d] every principle of how that constitution is written.” Woof. pic.twitter.com/jfF6Vg71sz — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) January 7, 2020

Barack Obama nominated Merrick Garland to replace the late Antonin Scalia in March 2016, so there wasn’t a full year left in his presidency. But we digress.

Woof, indeed.

This is wildly and fabulously wrong. The Constitution vests the Senate with advice and consent power. The Senate can “advise” not to proceed with a nomination. This is not difficult. It is elementary civics. https://t.co/KkusOEgGm8 — Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) January 7, 2020

They literally are just making up rules as they go. — Scary Canary (@SaraHic88865203) January 7, 2020

If nothing else, Warren is an accomplished and enthusiastic fabulist. — Michael Monahan (@mono2up) January 7, 2020

So she’s got that going for her.