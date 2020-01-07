CNN’s reputation is in the toilet. They can either fight back or just embrace it.
It appears that they’ve chosen the latter option:
CNN’s chyron game is out of this world pic.twitter.com/CrQAVbbN8N
— Anders Hagstrom (@Hagstrom_Anders) January 7, 2020
Seriously, what the hell?
What evidence is there, really, that Soleimani was in the business of killing people?
— Anders Hagstrom (@Hagstrom_Anders) January 7, 2020
just because he’d been killing people for decades doesn’t mean he was still killing people. he could have coincidentally turned a new leaf JUST before he was killed
— eyes of tj eckleburg (@dsonoiki) January 7, 2020
CNN literally cannot help themselves.
You want dead bodies to count?
— Douglas Grauy (@DGrauy) January 7, 2020
His past actions are more than sufficient evidence.
— David Willford (@Dave_Willford) January 7, 2020
One would think.
My goodness,@CNN. How pathetic.
— Josh (@audrum1) January 7, 2020
CNN offers no evidence it is a legitimate news organization
— Buffalo Bill (@Buffalo_Bill33) January 7, 2020
Evergreen parting tweet:
CNN, as we know, is not a real news network. https://t.co/L9LZ8RKaKc
— RBe (@RBPundit) January 7, 2020