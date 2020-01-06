Is CNBC’s graphics department still hung over from their New Year’s Eve celebration? Because outside of the possibility that they’re just completely inept over there, we’re not quite sure how to explain this:
Uhhhh…..What’s going on here? @CNBC pic.twitter.com/P0WsK7mK8o
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 6, 2020
Did some of the candidates body-swap and not tell us?
Did Tulsi do something with her hair?
— Winter-Wu1f (@Wu1fAxe) January 6, 2020
Which Gabbard is this? pic.twitter.com/VyymquAJI5
— Sam Mathai (@sam_mathai) January 6, 2020
Tulsi Gabbard looks like Kirsten Gillibrand 🤭
— Anne 🐾 (@annmarcox) January 6, 2020
And it’s not just Tulsi Gabbard who got replaced:
Wow the campaign trail has not been kind to Andrew Yang pic.twitter.com/th2y3rJTDP
— Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) January 6, 2020
Evidently not.
So who’s this? pic.twitter.com/V6eQlL92YV
— D McC (@wretchedcretin) January 6, 2020
Asked … and answered:
Ummm. This is @geoff_yang and I am NOT running for President. https://t.co/p5VYi85eN8
— Geoff Yang (@geoff_yang) January 6, 2020
Guess they all look alike, huh, CNN?
I support @AndrewYang for president pic.twitter.com/uoStuxhghW
— J. Kim🧢 (@DavidJinSooKim) January 6, 2020
I also support @AndrewYang for president #YangGang pic.twitter.com/DOhFXqQhqQ
— Kyle Brown (@sukrpunch) January 6, 2020
I endorse @AndrewYang for President! pic.twitter.com/R661J6dVgN
— ❣ – Phantom Prophet Siin – ❣🧢 (@Siinrajiaal) January 6, 2020
I support @AndrewYang for President pic.twitter.com/MB4JoA2PIH
— Jen DinNJ (@JenDinnj) January 6, 2020
Ooof.
A pity this guy dropped out. pic.twitter.com/gRvMlV1KD7
— hilzoy (@hilzoy) January 6, 2020
They had one job…pretty sad
— Just Maria💦 (@Bettie003) January 6, 2020
Pretty pathetic @CNBC
— Zen Kitty (@TheZenKitty1) January 6, 2020
CNBC right now. pic.twitter.com/htFlIPxzO6
— Shaneoblack (@shaneoblack) January 6, 2020
Just the usual Liberal Mainstream Media putting in good research. They get so much wrong they dont even catch the obvious. Having the wrong pictures of candidates is only the tip of the iceberg of the poor work they do.
— Tony (@Emcmtony) January 6, 2020
One face-swap would’ve been bad enough. But two? That’s just terrible.
@CNBC, c’mon!
If you wanna be The Onion #2, pls do it properly. Here’s the fixed graphic: pic.twitter.com/bkWvVoDOM4
— Jack Lin 🗽🇺🇸🧢 (@the_akklin) January 6, 2020
That’s more like it.