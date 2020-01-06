Missy Ryan is on the “military issues and national security” beat at the Washington Post. We’re not quite sure how this fits into all that, but maybe someone out there can explain:

Anyone? Can anyone explain why a WaPo reporter is retweeting pro-Iran, anti-American propaganda?

A wapo natsec columnist RTing this is why media employers will soon be forced to stop all of you from tweeting anything that’s not a link to your own edited and curated work. pic.twitter.com/Z2CE7XuXJx — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) January 6, 2020

A despotic regime that made documented efforts to cajole and coerce its people to mourn publicly vs a free people being free =/= owning Trump. — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) January 6, 2020

This isn’t even Trump derangement; it’s just straight-up derangement.

Twitter owns. This is the sort of insight into a writer’s broken brain thinking that you wouldn’t be able to get from reading a dozen of their articles. https://t.co/Bcd4BKqCAt — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) January 6, 2020

.@missy_ryan is a national security reporter at the @washingtonpost. A perfect example of how deranged and radical much of our media has become. pic.twitter.com/SEmC0cCKUW — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) January 6, 2020

It's amazing that you don't even have to prod them into the mask off moments, they voluntarily shout it into the void. — Andrew ⭐⭐ (@aknox92) January 6, 2020

I never thought I'd see the day when American journalists would actively spread Iranian propaganda and openly sympathize with the Iranian regime against the American government, but here we are. — Neal Pierson (@NealPierson) January 6, 2020

This is their agenda — Jason DeWitt (@j1xcalibur) January 6, 2020