Hey, remember Lincoln Chafee? Neither did we. Until today, when we learned that he’s apparently thinking about running for president again:

Former Gov. Lincoln Chafee is taking steps to make a second run for president, this time he plans to run for the Libertarian Party nomination. https://t.co/oJcDvnMgF3

Chafee filed paperwork with the Federal Elections Commission on Sunday creating a Lincoln Chafee for President campaign committee based in Teton Village, Wyoming, where he and his wife now make their home. A related website indicates he plans to run for the Libertarian Party nomination, as he has previously suggested he might do.

Chafee plans to deliver a speech at the National Press Club in Washington on Wednesday morning to “make an announcement concerning the 2020 Presidential race,” according to a news release posted to social media Monday.

“I’m looking forward to having a conversation with members of the Libertarian Party and the American people about fiscal responsibility, protecting our personal freedoms, and ending these needless and costly wars,” Chafee said in a statement.

The decision marks yet another twist in Chafee’s complex political odyssey, which has taken him from scion of Rhode Island’s most revered Republican family to an independent and then a long-shot Democratic candidate for president four years ago. The latter effort ended after his universally panned performance in CNN’s first presidential debate.