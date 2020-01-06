Rep. Paul Gosar is pretty grateful that Barack Obama is no longer president, what with what’s happening with Iran:

The world is a better place without these guys in power. pic.twitter.com/gDoXQu9vO5 — Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) January 6, 2020

As far as we know, Hassan Rouhani is still the President of Iran. So that point kind of doesn’t hold up. Also, it shouldn’t take a photography expert to see that that’s not an authentic photo. Surely Gosar can do better.

Kids, never give up on your dreams…you can be a member of Congress and a dentist and still be astonishingly stupid. President Obama and Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani never met and Rouhani is still President of Iran. pic.twitter.com/OsLi9oMtsX — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 6, 2020

Come on, dude. Look at the right hand. https://t.co/ja5MxN0Lgp — Blake News (@blakehounshell) January 6, 2020

You need this book. pic.twitter.com/hjZi48zDge — Cheeto Benito (@CheetoBenito1) January 6, 2020

This is fake. You are a congressman. https://t.co/bgAnY4ygJs — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) January 6, 2020

I agree with the sentiment, but that’s photoshopped. Delete this. https://t.co/kyK7GjPTm2 pic.twitter.com/ZCualg3l0d — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) January 6, 2020

With all due respect, Congressman, did your brain fall out of your skull? https://t.co/J36lwpu65U — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) January 6, 2020

That’s not an unreasonable question in this particular situation. Particularly given Gosar’s response to the criticism he’s getting:

1. To the dim witted reporters like @dmedin11: no one said this wasn’t photoshopped. No one said the president of Iran was dead. No one said Obama met with Rouhani in person.

The tweet says: “the world is a better place without either of them in power”. https://t.co/zwLPPXniQh — Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) January 6, 2020

2. The point remains to all but the dimmest: Obama coddled, appeased, nurtured and protected the worlds No. 1 sponsor of terror. The world is better without Obama as president. The world will be better off without Rouhani. — Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) January 6, 2020

Then why use a fake photo to make your point?

just absolutely unreal @dril energy from Paul Gosar after he tweeted a photoshopped pic of Obama with the president of Iran pic.twitter.com/4CxA8j8G8o — joe perticone (@JoePerticone) January 6, 2020

Did Barack Obama’s disastrous policies contribute to the current situation unfolding between the U.S. and Iran? Absolutely. Obama royally blew it on Iran. Which is why congressmen like Paul Gosar shouldn’t have to spread fake photos to discredit the Obama administration. There’s plenty of legitimate evidence of Obama’s epic failure on Iran without having to manufacture it.

It's disgusting that a U.S. representative would disseminate misinformation like this. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) January 6, 2020

It’s certainly shameful behavior. It’s shameful when Democratic U.S. Representatives do it, too:

Deeply disturbed by reports that Iranian Americans, including U.S. citizens, are being detained at the Canadian border with WA State. My office has been working on this all morning. Please contact us with information on directly affected people at [email protected] — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) January 5, 2020

People of Iranian descent — including American citizens & green card holders — are reportedly being detained by CBP officials. We can’t let this stand. If you or someone you know has been targeted or detained by CBP officials, please contact my district office at 510-763-0370. — Rep. Barbara Lee (@RepBarbaraLee) January 5, 2020

How about politicians of all parties just refrain from spreading misinformation? Is that really so much to ask?