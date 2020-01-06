God bless Joe Biden. He just can’t help himself.

Apparently Obamacare was such a big f*cking deal that “no one did understand Obamacare.” Hey, we didn’t say it … Joe did! Just watch:

Oh no, he’s said too much.

Honestly, the fact that the Democrats didn’t understand Obamacare before unleashing it on the rest of us doesn’t come as much of a surprise. What’s amazing about this is that Joe Biden just doesn’t give a crap anymore. And we’re here for it.

