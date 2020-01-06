The saving grace of last night’s Golden Globes was, without a doubt, Ricky Gervais. If ever there was a group of people who needed — and deserved — to be taken down a peg or 8 kajillion, it was Hollywood. Gervais took no prisoners, which was just fine with us.

But it was not fine with film and gaming writer and self-proclaimed “neoliberal shill” Bob Chipman:

The fake self-flagellating "let's have Gervais 'roast' people LOL" thing has turned into THE grossest faux-populist spectacle outside The Razzies (and Razzies are shit.) Posh Brit reheating leftover 4chan dunks on marginalized people whose wealth is supposed to make it "okay" — Bob Chipman (@the_moviebob) January 6, 2020

This friggin’ guy …

What’s all this “marginalized” business?

If there was ever a marginalized group it's definitely HOLLYWOOD. https://t.co/pqwkkfLuHV — Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) January 6, 2020

I know when I think "marginalized," I think Harvey Weinstein and Judi Dench. https://t.co/u5WFLNYS60 — 𝚒'𝚖 𝚊 𝚑𝚒𝚐𝚑𝚠𝚊𝚢 𝚝𝚜𝚊𝚛 (@BecketAdams) January 6, 2020

Ah yes, those poor "marginalized" celebrities at the Golden Globes. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) January 6, 2020

Yes, all of those "marginalized" people wearing outfits that cost more than my car https://t.co/2XzmsRDnuE — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) January 6, 2020

If by 'marginalized' you mean the top of the wealth, influence and power chart then sure. Call them 'marginalized.' 🙄☕ https://t.co/EM0qZWI1Yq — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) January 6, 2020

Yes, so marginalized with all their money, their utter disconnect from having to worry about where their next meal is coming from, their massive platforms, and their gated communities separating them from the plebs. You're smart. — Elenti (@ScarletElenti) January 6, 2020

“Marginalized” was such an exceptional word choice for douchey-celebs clapping for each other like seals. — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) January 6, 2020

So marginalized, it hurts.

Amazing testament to the power of comedy to see what a single rogue comedian has done to the psyches of these people. https://t.co/ZVKeQ74c8z — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) January 6, 2020

***

Update:

Rein it in, guys. Apparently we just misunderstood Chipman’s complaint:

So, at the risk of dignifying the people brigading this PRETENDING not to get this: The point isn't that "rich celebrities are marginalized" (DUH!) but that "This sexist/homophobic/'edgy'/etc joke is okay because the target is supposedly 'elite'" is a cheap lazy schtick. https://t.co/7eYOiI9Ufs — Bob Chipman (@the_moviebob) January 6, 2020

Nope … it’s still stupid.