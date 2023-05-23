And these are the days of our Twitter lives … no really, that’s what it feels like covering the back and forth between Ted Cruz and AOC. Don’t get us wrong, it has been highly entertaining watching AOC put her foot in her mouth and then receive a master class from Cruz (that she literally asked for) about how the parties actually did NOT switch places.

Yeah, it’s painfully sad yet hilarious Democrats keep trying to push that easily debunked lie.

Why don’t you go ahead and tell people what happened to the parties after that, Ted https://t.co/fiJgIgVZHO — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 23, 2023

As if things weren’t entertaining enough, guess who chimed in NOW.

Hint, he owns the joint and is the richest man in the world.

The kind of interaction that makes this platform so unique & entertaining! 🍿😀 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 23, 2023

See?! Even Elon has his popcorn out because as he points out, it is ‘unique and entertaining.’

Cruz was good enough to send him the follow-up thread so Elon was able to keep up with the latest in the series.

See, Ted is a giver. AOC asked a stupid question … and boy HOWDY did she ever get an answer.

Heh.

Watching for AOC to flip out any minute now. Over/under?

***

***

