Awww, would you look at that? Tristan Snell is taking his ball and going home when it comes to CNN over Trump’s town hall. Does he really think CNN will care that he won’t come on their network anymore? Seriously. Do people really know who he is or care?

I will not appear on CNN again until there is a total change of leadership and a reckoning for the travesty of this Trump “town hall.” — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) May 11, 2023

That’ll show CNN. Or not.

And I call on all other CNN contributors and commentators to do the same. — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) May 11, 2023

Meh.

I offer my services for any appearances that CNN needs to fill in due Tristan Snell’s boycott — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) May 11, 2023

There ya’ go! What a giver!

A helper even.

Tristan Snell: Man Toddler. pic.twitter.com/o3enwecH58 — גי דוד – Super Free Man (@DBCWriter) May 11, 2023

Gotta love AI.

…..ok cool but….who are you? — John Burk (@johnburk1776) May 11, 2023

What most people who see his tweets will be thinking.

Yup.

Lmaoooo i was thinking the same thing — 🇺🇸Culture War Report (@CultureWar2021) May 11, 2023

We almost didn’t use his name in our headline because we didn’t think it would be a big enough draw but we’re giving it a shot since we’ve made fun of Tristan many times and our readers ‘might’ know him.

Heh.

Lol why do yall try to silence people? — Joe (@Necro_304Mav) May 11, 2023

Because they can’t deal with opinions and ideas they disagree with. They’ve gotten so used to having it their way for so long that the moment someone on the ‘other side’ has a platform they can’t DEAL, so they throw a tantrum and pretend anyone will care.

Nobody cares.

Sensing a theme here.

Who are you? Well good riddance to you then. Don’t let the door hit ya on the way out😂 — ♠️Audsauce♠️ (@Audjuice9989) May 11, 2023

I'm so sorry this is happening to you 😂 — Banana Republican (@KirkManIsHere) May 11, 2023

Right? Someone get this guy a tissue.

