Sheesh, Liz Cheney must really want to date Trump. Isn’t that how this works? That’s what AOC claimed when people were calling her out for complaining about DeSantis and Florida being too ‘open’ during the pandemic but then she went on vacation there.

Remember that?

We do.

We also remember Liz losing her job in Wyoming by nearly 40 points.

On Jan 6, Donald Trump refused for over three hours to tell the violent mob to leave the Capitol, despite pleas from his White House staff, members of his family and many others. No matter how many times he lies about this, the facts won’t change. He is unfit for any office. — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) May 11, 2023

Seems the good people of Wyoming decided she is ‘unfit for any office’.

Ouch, that’s gotta sting.

Did you all hear about Liz’s new job? Teaching at very liberal UVA … you know, since she does and has always really lived in Virginia.

Maybe she should just accept Twitter is not her thing:

Liz let it go… Trump is not into you and it’s never gonna happen… you have to accept that he is not into nasty old tedious obsessed chicks and move on — Swedish Canary (@SwedishCanary) May 11, 2023

Voters thought the same of you. pic.twitter.com/V7IveInBu0 — jhawk4life 🇺🇸 (@jhawk4life) May 11, 2023

Oof.

Ain’t that purty?

And you are a cherry picking liar. — Colorado Native 007 (@CONative007) May 11, 2023

Untrue. Your little committee was a failure. But please continue posting everything you claimed. It wont be believed now either. — Jswarens (@jeff_swarens) May 11, 2023

Sure Lizzy. Because you were there and know his family, staff, and everyone everywhere begged him. Oh wait. He just pulled out the timeline on CNN. Looks like he did tell everyone to be peaceful and obey the cops. Why didn’t you put Ray Epps under oath? — CombatVet2 ╾━╤デ╦︻ (@Vet2Combat) May 11, 2023

That was pretty damn funny, when Trump pulled out the receipt that disproved the three-hour claim about J6?

Oh my God you're still around? You're so irrelevant.! — Jenn W (@Jenngirl67) May 11, 2023

She’s like a Pavlovian Dog when it comes to Trump. He can shake a little bell and she salivates, comes running.

Cheney lost her GOP primary by 40 points. Now she has a job in far leftwing academia — Wendell Husebø (@WendellHusebo) May 11, 2023

Apparently your constituents didn't feel you were fit for office, you did lose your primary, correct? — Batalysta (@batalysta) May 11, 2023

Sit down loser — {amber} 🍊🍊🍊🍊🍊 (@ambereyes69) May 11, 2023

I'm sure the British would have said the same of George Washington. Not that Trump is a Washington, but that an enemy of the people would call him an enemy of the state. — Jim Pacing His Cage 🤦‍♂️🤞🧨🚁🆓 🐱‍👤🕊 (@iamisgo11) May 11, 2023

I thought the shame of losing by such a wide margin would give you pause for reflection? Obviously not 😂🤡 — MagaGem 💎 (@MAGAGEM1) May 11, 2023

Do you not hear the irony? — @Munk_Fu (@realMunk_Fu) May 11, 2023

We do.

Burger King is hiring. — Amanda Stafford (@RosannaM1970) May 11, 2023

Mmmm … Burger King.

***

Related:

AOC has the meltdown of ALL meltdowns RAGING at CNN over Trump and it’s even funnier than you’d expect

CNN’s ‘gotcha’ question for Trump town hall focus group goes so VERY WRONG … for CNN (watch)

Byron Donalds takes on ENTIRE CNN panel after Trump’s town hall and WHOOPS them all (watch)

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!