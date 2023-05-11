Sheesh, Liz Cheney must really want to date Trump. Isn’t that how this works? That’s what AOC claimed when people were calling her out for complaining about DeSantis and Florida being too ‘open’ during the pandemic but then she went on vacation there.

Remember that?

We do.

We also remember Liz losing her job in Wyoming by nearly 40 points.

Seems the good people of Wyoming decided she is ‘unfit for any office’.

Ouch, that’s gotta sting.

Did you all hear about Liz’s new job? Teaching at very liberal UVA … you know, since she does and has always really lived in Virginia.

Maybe she should just accept Twitter is not her thing:

Oof.

Ain’t that purty?

That was pretty damn funny, when Trump pulled out the receipt that disproved the three-hour claim about J6?

She’s like a Pavlovian Dog when it comes to Trump. He can shake a little bell and she salivates, comes running.

We do.

Mmmm … Burger King.

***

***

