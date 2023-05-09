Biden’s Department of Homeland Security released very publicly what their upcoming plans are to support and defend illegal immigrants … wait, our bad … to support and defend the southern border. You’d think they’d want to keep this sort of to themselves, yes? So people breaking the law didn’t get a heads-up?

We’re certainly not experts on this but it does seem really weird. And not at all helpful to Border Patrol agents.

NEWS: Federal authorities will conduct an enforcement op in El Paso, Texas, targeting migrants who crossed the US-Mexico border and were not processed by immigration authorities, starting Tuesday, sources tell me + @RosaFlores, as the city grapples with thousands of arrivals. — Priscilla Alvarez (@priscialva) May 9, 2023

Gosh, why would Biden tell them what’s coming? KIDDING, we all know why.

Bill Melugin chimed in brutally with a short thread:

From a strategic standpoint, it is puzzling that DHS would announce this publicly via a press release which essentially gives these evaders/gotaways a heads up that they are coming. Already hearing from frustrated Border Patrol agents saying the operation will now be worthless. https://t.co/6TKokFeluk — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 9, 2023

Yeah, this seems pretty stupid.

Especially since Border Patrol agents are upset although we’d be surprised if THEY were surprised the Biden admin really doesn’t have their backs.

This is what DHS/CBP sent out to the media tonight. Doesn’t leave much to imagination, pic.twitter.com/AhCjmlAqRo — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 9, 2023

Not at all.

The Border Patrol Union is not happy about this 👇🏻 https://t.co/Egcq9VIl2n — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 9, 2023

We don’t blame them.

Federal authorities giving a heads up to illegal immigrants not processed by Federal authorities to leave El Paso, Texas by Tuesday or face consequences by Federal authorities for not heeding warnings by Federal authorities… — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) May 9, 2023

Sounds a lot like they’re trying to help the people breaking the law …

Not the Border Patrol agents trying to uphold it.

