Biden’s Department of Homeland Security released very publicly what their upcoming plans are to support and defend illegal immigrants … wait, our bad … to support and defend the southern border. You’d think they’d want to keep this sort of to themselves, yes? So people breaking the law didn’t get a heads-up?

We’re certainly not experts on this but it does seem really weird. And not at all helpful to Border Patrol agents.

Gosh, why would Biden tell them what’s coming? KIDDING, we all know why.

Bill Melugin chimed in brutally with a short thread:

Trending

Yeah, this seems pretty stupid.

Especially since Border Patrol agents are upset although we’d be surprised if THEY were surprised the Biden admin really doesn’t have their backs.

Not at all.

We don’t blame them.

Sounds a lot like they’re trying to help the people breaking the law …

Not the Border Patrol agents trying to uphold it.

***

Related:

NBC tool Ben Collins using a screenshot of Catturd™ to trash him AND the Right goes SO wrong

OBAMA effect: DAMNING thread shows media dividing us in REAL-TIME with identity politics

Andy Ngô sheds light on BIZARRE reporting about #Allen, TX mass shooter Garcia in thread (receipts)

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bidenborderillegal immigrationsouthern border