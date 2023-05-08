Nothing says ‘please troll me’ like whining because people troll you for tweeting stupid stuff. Mehdi Hasan is trying very hard to paint Elon Musk and the changes he’s made on Twitter to make sure everyone has a voice as racist by claiming mean ol’ MAGA PEOPLE keep are the first people to respond to his tweets. If he’s not whining about Community Notes fact-checking him he’s whining that people can actually respond to him.

Maybe he should just admit Twitter isn’t his thing?

Take a look:

I can’t remember the last time I tweeted something and the top comment immediately *wasn’t* some obnoxious or racist snark from a blue check MAGA person. 🤷🏽‍♂️ — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) May 8, 2023

Awww, poor guy.

Imagine if he just stopped tweeting stupid stuff? Crazy, we know.

I can't remember the last time you tweeted and didn't get fact checked by @CommunityNotes. — Mave McGillicuty (@MMcgillicuty) May 8, 2023

You’re an amusing specimen. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 8, 2023

You MSNBC people are a special kind of Pravda. — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) May 8, 2023

Well ….your tweets are usually disingenuous propaganda pushing nonsense written for you by the DNC !!! So, that makes sense! 1st believable tweet you wrote! Congrats — JPS2020 🌴🧘🏻‍♀️🇺🇸🌺🗣🔨 (@jps56789) May 8, 2023

You must miss the days when it was usually blue checks patting you on the back. — Jacob Bloom (@JacobBloom31) May 8, 2023

They all miss the days when nobody questioned them or was able to ‘talk back’ without getting in trouble.

