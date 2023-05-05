WHO has downgraded COVID-19 and says it’s no longer a global emergency.

Gosh, ya’ think?

What a crock this has all been, from Fauci to the CDC to WHO … they all royally screwed up with the so-called ‘pandemic’ but we’re not holding our breath for any of them to be held accountable. What a disaster they all were, and are.

JUST IN: WHO downgrades COVID-19, no longer a global emergency https://t.co/mLRvhZSP2F pic.twitter.com/OyGGD9y7Yw — The Hill (@thehill) May 5, 2023

From The Hill:

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday announced it was ending its declaration of COVID-19 as a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC), more than three years after it was first declared. Houssin said the criteria to warrant a transition from an emergency phase had been met. “The situation has markedly improved with less mortality and an increased immunity against the virus immunity — which is vaccine-induced or naturally induced — and the better access to diagnostics, vaccines and treatment,” Houssin said.

Yeah, they’re all a bunch of monsters.

I'll take "Things That Most People Knew in March 2020" for $500 — Vic Vega (@CapitalisticPig) May 5, 2023

Yup.

The branch covidians aren't going to like this. — iperson (@iperson) May 5, 2023

Not to worry, they’ll find another cult to join. It’s what cult members do.

Smart people figured that out 3 seasons ago — That effort (@donnakaye2014) May 5, 2023

Fun fact: It never was or had to be. https://t.co/HIzv3BPJAI — Todd Erzen (@DeaceOnline) May 5, 2023

But gosh, wasn’t it convenient for certain groups, politicians, political parties … *adjusts tinfoil*

