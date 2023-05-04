Randi Weingarten would really really really like us all to move on from what she and her repugnant union did to millions of children in the name of ‘safety’ for two years starting in 2020 …

Yeah, that’s not happening, Randi.

Guess she’s figured out we won’t let her spin and rewrite their history either. It’s honestly quite annoying to watch her pretend she fought to open the schools and get our kids back in the classroom. Almost as annoying as her trying to get us all to let it go.

As others want to focus on 2020, our focus is how to help kids now- helping them thrive and overcoming learning loss & loneliness. 4 strategies will help- community schools, hands on/ experiential learning, respecting educators & deepening the parent – teacher partnership https://t.co/ufApmDexuA — Randi Weingarten 🇺🇦🇺🇸💪🏿👩‍🎓 (@rweingarten) May 2, 2023

Yes, as usual, Randi locked down her replies. Think she’s figured out that people aren’t quite ready to forgive or forget?

And we likely never will be.

Corey DeAngelis illustrated it best:

You’d think she’d eventually figure out more people just QT her, right?

Maybe not.

#ChildAbuse for the express purpose of promoting extended vacations for your members is both abhorrent and should be criminal. You cannot run from your record or the results of your actions on the children of the United States. Your Union should be broken up and States should… https://t.co/Ok0JmWIJuY — 🇺🇸Chris Filby🇺🇸 (@cefilby) May 4, 2023

Nope, we don’t trust a serial liar like you anywhere around our children #resign https://t.co/1vzdh3bIEc — Louise Bartels (@BartelsBartels5) May 4, 2023

Leave the kids alone.

You've already done far too much damage. https://t.co/48INlFhBFO — Texservative (@Texservative) May 4, 2023

You don’t get that privilege anymore, Randi. https://t.co/tAP3Bls7wK — Lhop (@Lhop963) May 4, 2023

Jail would be too good for this lady. https://t.co/0ruAVbHhW4 — Gordo (@treadedupon) May 4, 2023

Meep.

Whew the ratio. You must be a vile troll. https://t.co/SmnJr83coV — Just Evan™ (@EvanPrinciple) May 4, 2023

We don’t let child abusers go on to “help” the kids they abused. You’re an evil, unrepentant coward. Go away. https://t.co/NBZJXAFjE0 — Julie Gunlock (@JGunlock) May 4, 2023

What she said.

@rweingarten You wrecked a generation of children. Apologize you monster https://t.co/elzkROXkUx — Told Ya So (@RammerJammer018) May 4, 2023

Learning loss, loneliness, depression, unaddressed developmental delays, and untold other problems because Randi and her ilk ignored the science and kept children out of school much longer than necessary. On the left, destruction is rewarded. If it wasn't, she would be gone. https://t.co/nN5y336bWw — Mr. Will (@RoscoenOtis) May 4, 2023

You need to be held accountable for your actions in the last several years. We will NOT “just move on.” https://t.co/jnj8mudMbY — Silence and Frost (@secjr112) May 4, 2023

After what she did in 2020, why would anyone ever believe this lady wants to help kids? https://t.co/Vs7ubZMjZa — Stu 🇺🇸 (@DiscoStu79) May 4, 2023

Nope you showed your true colors in 2020. Piss off. https://t.co/RZvSi5nhbV — 𝚓𝚎𝚛𝚎𝚖𝚢 𝚍𝚎𝚑𝚗𝚎𝚛 (@jeremydehner) May 4, 2023

Piss all the WAY off.

That works.

***

