Randi Weingarten would really really really like us all to move on from what she and her repugnant union did to millions of children in the name of ‘safety’ for two years starting in 2020 …

Yeah, that’s not happening, Randi.

Guess she’s figured out we won’t let her spin and rewrite their history either. It’s honestly quite annoying to watch her pretend she fought to open the schools and get our kids back in the classroom. Almost as annoying as her trying to get us all to let it go.

Yes, as usual, Randi locked down her replies. Think she’s figured out that people aren’t quite ready to forgive or forget?

And we likely never will be.

Corey DeAngelis illustrated it best:

You’d think she’d eventually figure out more people just QT her, right?

Maybe not.

Trending

Meep.

What she said.

Piss all the WAY off.

That works.

***

Related:

Video shows just how sane, rational, and not at all a burden on society trans activists are (watch)

Black Independent New Yorker goes OFF on Dems claiming Jordan Neely was lynched in powerful thread

Glenn Greenwald takes Nashville PD APART in thread for ‘concealing’ trans shooter Audrey Hale’s manifesto

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 20202023move onparentsRandi Weingartenschoolsteachers