Stephen King came SO CLOSE to getting it when it comes to gun laws and gun rights … so close. We assume since the so-called Master of Horror spends far more time talking about taking guns away than he does about protecting them that this wasn’t on purpose.

The number of people explaining to King how this is already the law is just *chef’s kiss*.

Think he’ll learn anything from it?

And again, that’s already the law, Stephen.

SOOOOOO close.

HA HA HA HA

Trending

It’s true, King has definitely had some ‘red-pilled’ tweets as of late.

Daily Wire, too good.

Yup. Enforce the laws already on the books. No more BS about how we shouldn’t demonize criminals (looking at you, Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson), no more letting criminals out of jail because you think it’s racist or oppressive to keep them locked up.

That’s what it will take.

We see what he did there.

This too. ^

Right?!

So. Close.

***

***

