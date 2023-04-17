Stephen King came SO CLOSE to getting it when it comes to gun laws and gun rights … so close. We assume since the so-called Master of Horror spends far more time talking about taking guns away than he does about protecting them that this wasn’t on purpose.

The number of people explaining to King how this is already the law is just *chef’s kiss*.

Think he’ll learn anything from it?

Very few Americans want guns outlawed. What many Americans want is reasonable safeguards aginst the homicidal and mentally ill. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 16, 2023

And again, that’s already the law, Stephen.

Dude you’re so close, hope you make it. — 𝕂𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕟𝕊𝕡𝕖𝕔𝕚𝕒𝕝𝕂🇦🇽 (@CallMeK1123) April 16, 2023

SOOOOOO close.

First you say only women can get pregnant and now you say you don't want trans people to have access to firearms. Steven, are you working for the daily wire? — Kyle Beckley (@Kyle_Beckley) April 16, 2023

HA HA HA HA

It’s true, King has definitely had some ‘red-pilled’ tweets as of late.

Daily Wire, too good.

They’re already in place. What’s needed are treatment options and stronger enforcement of existing laws. Cashless bail, decriminalization, weak prosecutors, etc are the largest contributing factors along with the msm obsession with glamorizing this stuff for their own benefit. — Abuelo de la Spoopy (@danander11) April 16, 2023

Yup. Enforce the laws already on the books. No more BS about how we shouldn’t demonize criminals (looking at you, Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson), no more letting criminals out of jail because you think it’s racist or oppressive to keep them locked up.

That’s what it will take.

You're thisclose to getting it. — JWF (@JammieWF) April 16, 2023

We see what he did there.

Stephen, we have gun laws that aren’t being upheld. How about pushing for enforcement of existing laws before we start adding more laws to ignore? — MIKEYPOX 🙈🙉🙊🇺🇸 (@mmercer01) April 17, 2023

Those laws already exist. — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) April 16, 2023

That means getting help for the mentally ill, not banning guns, which means stop giving kids under 18 puberty blockers and pills. Those are ways to help fix the problem — (Jason) Stands For Truth (@TrueJMitchell) April 16, 2023

This too. ^

Wow… agreed. — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) April 16, 2023

Didn’t have me agreeing with Stephen King in my 2023 bingo. — The People's Cube (@ThePeoplesCube) April 16, 2023

Right?!

So. Close.

