You guys remember Sam Brinton, yes? The former nonbinary Biden official who got busted for stealing women’s luggage from airports? OH, and of course the one woman he stole from turned out to be a semi-famous black female fashion designer. He was brazen enough to have pictures taken formerly by Vanity Fair WEARING THE ITEMS he stole.

Welp, they found him guilty of theft of two women’s luggage:

Biden’s ex nuclear waste disposal deputy, Sam Brinton, who is non-binary, appeared in a Las Vegas court earlier this week and was given a 180 day suspended jail sentence and ordered to pay one of his female victims $3600. Brinton was found guilty of theft of two women’s… pic.twitter.com/dcLT3yDl45 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 14, 2023

No jail time and he has to pay one of his female victims $3600.

That’s it?

Really?

Hrm.

It’s good to be a Democrat, eh Sam?

Stole multiple pieces of luggage and lied about it. Gets no jail time. https://t.co/tpcKxymxqc — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 14, 2023

I’m glad that stealing suitcases is ok because I need some new clothes and always look for LV luggage at the baggage claim. — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) April 14, 2023

I see he is wearing a man's suit in the courtroom. Why not one of his sequin gowns? — V for Vendetta (@abortionisdead) April 14, 2023

We also notice he’s wearing a mask, almost as if he’s trying to hide his face.

Although we’re sure he’d insist it was to protect himself from COVID or some other nonsense.

Grand larceny as a member of the federal cabinet – half a year punishment. You can't make this BS up. #TwoTierJustice — Cailan Cook (@CailanCook) April 14, 2023

Sadly, we don’t have to make it up

It’s actually happening all around us.

The fashion designer he stole from hasn't yet filed charges has she? I hope she does. He needs some jail time. — Resting WTF Face ♀️🚴‍♀️💜🤍💚🇲🇽🇺🇲🇩🇪 (@d_kscullyX) April 14, 2023

Of course. Another instance of the judicial hierarchy…. — Nick (@thenickoftime90) April 14, 2023

I wonder why he wore a men's suit to court….. — Blue Collar Executive (@A_Sober_Drunk) April 14, 2023

Because he’s a man.

Sort of.

