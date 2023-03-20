The same people who insist women aren’t being erased think women shouldn’t be worried about men … sorry … trans-women playing their sports because they won’t be professional athletes anyway. How’s THAT for a hot garbage take? Yes, apparently REAL women should step aside for men who failed at men’s sports so they can play professional female sports.

How we WISH we were making this up.

Watch:

This Democrat explains that women aren’t likely to become professional athletes anyway so they shouldn’t mind letting transgender women in their sports. pic.twitter.com/GlkF66tF1t — @amuse (@amuse) March 20, 2023

So just screw the women, right?

She thought this was a good argument.

What a horrible woman.

Oh, can we say that? Maybe we should stick with horrible PERSON, just to be safe.

Women, we are only good for babies until they can grow them. Misogyny is the new normal. — ✽.:✯𝓛𝓾𝓬𝓲𝓪✯:.✽ (@SeptembersRain) March 20, 2023

This attitude is just plain insulting to all those girls who work and train to be their best. — MarciJoy (@msmarcijoy) March 20, 2023

She almost said boys…. that's it her mind recognizes the truth before her mouth gets a chance to correct it. — Jac Jax (@Starfoxy32) March 20, 2023

"You'll fail anyways so quit whining" GREAT messaging for kids. — Elder Redacted (@Redacted_IGN) March 20, 2023

Yeah, she’s super inspirational.

A liberal mind, is a sick mind. — Daniel J. White (@JDjwhite54) March 20, 2023

What a disgrace! — c0c0chanel (@c0c0Chanel3) March 20, 2023

I’m sure the former athlete that she has used in her analogy is thrilled that this woman has stated for the record that no matter what “she was never going to make it”. I bet that this athlete never received that msg from her if this woman was acting in a role that paid her. — I am the Spare (@Lickspittle11) March 20, 2023

Way to completely crap all over that athlete, right?

And women.

