I’ve spent several months now giving our wonderful readers who have not signed up yet for a Twitchy VIP Membership reasons TO sign up, like fighting the Biden administration and making libs cry, etcetera. However, as I sat down today to figure out a more creative way to explain why it’s super rad to be a VIP member, a lightbulb of sorts went off over my head, and I thought, “Sam (yeah, I talk to myself, it happens), you know what might REALLY convince people to sign up? A list of the whiny lawn flamingos on the Left who have either screeched at us or even blocked us.”

YES! Sure, it’s important to fight back against censorship and the stupid we see coming out of the White House, Big Tech, media, and Hollywood (wow, that’s a lotta stupid), BUT when THESE a*s clowns hate us, then you KNOW signing up and being a part of what we do is totally worth it.

Let’s start with John Fugelsang, who has a serious case of butthurt when it comes to Twitchy. Seems he deleted the tweet attacking ME and calling the site an “amoral attack site,” but there are plenty of mentions on his timeline. Here’s my fave, though:

Hate is all you have. Hate is all Twitchy is. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) April 8, 2020

Can’t you just feel the love?

Next up, let’s look at Tom Arnold, who once said he should intern for us because we write about him so much. Honestly, if I’m being honest, I have no idea what the hell Tom was talking about here, but I think it was Justice Kavanaugh.

that's my point…he's awful…but like all these guys they will talk to me…including Rudy and Lev…I'm here to save my country darling. And get more Twitchy FaceTime…use better pics maybe….Trump's a menace. He will resign. Then we'll party like it's 2019 — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) November 28, 2019

Darling. Alrighty.

Ron Perlman accused us many times of being Russians – in fact, he did it so much that we started writing about having Russian cookie gatherings in our basements and toasting our Russian vodka to him.

Here ya go, ladies & germs, twitchy! These muthafuckas gotta be a Russian funded co. ready to tangle with our freedom.

HOT MESS -> Ron Perlman’s LATEST curse-filled meltdown about Russia (we think?) REKT OBAMA https://t.co/mqqUGt2nIn via @TwitchyTeam — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) February 19, 2018

Tangle with his freedom.

K.

Then there’s Alyssa Milano, who did ultimately block me and, of course, Twitchy. Here she is trying to dunk on Dana Loesch for using one of our stories … we’re sure Dana dropped her.

I love that the best you can do to try to defend yourself against my allegations of the gun lobby is to link to the hard hitting news source “Twitchy”. For those looking for truth, here’s a thread for you—https://t.co/I4tDblMuhp Also, join us! Go to https://t.co/O0yEerIzpB — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 21, 2018

Then there’s David French, who does not seem to tweet about us much, BUT he did whine about us in an article he wrote for The Dispatch:

There are many, many more, but this article is already longer than it really should be, SO I will stop with those five – but see what I mean? When horrible people hate you, it’s not a bad thing, and there are plenty of horrible people who hate us.

These horrible people would like nothing more than to shut us down and silence us, which is why our VIP Members play such a huge part in what we do. For just $.13 cents a day as a VIP Member OR $.24 cents a day, if you’re a big spender and sign up for a VIP Gold Membership, you help us keep our lights on PLUS annoy the people in this article and many more. How could you not sign up?! Ok, don’t answer that because we know all too well that people can absolutely not sign up, but man, oh man, we’d really love it if you did. Also, just because I’m awesome, I’m going to give you a code that will take 50% off your membership … NO REALLY. Use code CENSORSHIP when you sign up and save BIG.

If you DO sign up for a Twitchy VIP membership, make sure you let one of the five people in this article know they inspired you to do so. I’m sure nothing would make John Fugelsang happier. 🙂