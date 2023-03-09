Rick Wilson is a giant, stinky, festering, infected, wretched, leaky boil on the butt of humanity.

And in other news, water is still wet.

This freakin’ guy … how quickly he jumped on the Trump Train. Hey, if he’s attacking the only candidate (who hasn’t even announced yet) that many think can win the nod over Trump that kinda sorta makes him a Trump supporter, right?

The reaction to any comment on Tiny D Desantis and his kicky drag boots certainly triggers the Ronhadis. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) March 8, 2023

Will he start a #NeverDeSantis tag soon? Or you know what, we wonder if he’ll start a GoFundMe to make an anti-DeSantis movie and never release that one either. Good times.

Oh, and speaking of good times:

BOOM goes the dynamite.

I also noticed Rick Wilson has no dumbass comment about Steve Schmidt’s boots. Or do you, @TheRickWilson? pic.twitter.com/E1UUztRFU3 — Carlos (@txiokatu) March 9, 2023

Didn’t you guys know? Steve is totally a cowboy. Totally.

YEEEHAW.

It can’t be because it’s a dumb dunk and they’re pointing it out, that’s impossible. We must’ve struck a nerve! Yeah, that’s it! — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) March 9, 2023

Rick is the same guy who thinks he’s a big deal for sneaking a dick joke into a political ad.

The guy is mentally 13 at best.

Tippy Toes Rick — Rich Dunsheath (@rdunsheath) March 9, 2023

OMG, so sad little fella, you are broken, you need the high heels. HaHaHa — Rusty (@Sterohogan) March 9, 2023

We read somewhere that Rick is like 5’5″ …

DeSantis is 6’1″.

Sounds like someone has a little (heh) Napoleon Complex going.

***

