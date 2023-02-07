We do not envy Karine Jean-Pierre’s job. Like, at all. Oh, don’t get us wrong, she is hardly a victim in all of this, but we can’t imagine trying to find a way to pretend Biden is actually a good president day-in and day-out. Then again, she’s a pretty good liar, all things considered.

For example, watch how easily she lies about Biden and all of his so-called hard work bringing down the cost of gas.

Stop laughing.

Ok, laugh.

And then watch this:

Jean-Pierre: “We’ve seen gas prices go down, again, because of the work that this president has done.” pic.twitter.com/wt053vl52m — TheBlaze (@theblaze) February 7, 2023

But we thought Biden didn’t control gas prices? Not a Putin thing now?

How convenient.

Releasing oil from the strategic reserve is not “work”…… — SECRET SQUIRREL ⎷⎷ (@SecritSqrl) February 7, 2023

While pretending gas prices were actually higher when he took over.

Yup.

PERFECTION, right there.

Releasing the strategic reserve is your idea of work done? — Robert Wright (@RobertMWright) February 7, 2023

It's not "because of" but "in spite of." — Mark Swisher (@markswisher) February 7, 2023

That works.

Thought You said, He had no control over the price as it was sky rocketing?? How can he claim he's driving the price down? — James Molson (@JamesMolson5) February 7, 2023

He has no control when it goes up, but he’s the reason it comes down.

Democrat logic 101.

You said the president has no control over gas prices when gas was high… remember 🤔 — Turd Ferguson (@CanWeJustNotOK) February 7, 2023

Oh yeah, we remember.

When he makes it go up $3+ then down $1 $1.50 isn’t help. Sorry try again. — Andrew Fletcher (@BrainofGenius) February 7, 2023

Freakin’ math and facts.

Always keeping a Biden down.

Editor’s note: Jean-Pierre’s name was initially misspelled in the headline of this post. We’ve made a correction and apologize for the error.

***

