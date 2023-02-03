Keep in mind as you read the following that Joe Biden, our president (it still feels so wrong to write that out), once called this drug-addicted, degenerate, pervert the ‘smartest man he knows’.

Would appear Hunter was paying his assistant ‘off the books’ for sex chat.

Yeah, the Biden family just gets classier and classier.

Hunter Biden paid assistant thousands off the books for filthy sex chats, texts showhttps://t.co/BxRZYC5bmE — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) February 3, 2023

From The New York Post:

Hunter Biden slipped his legal assistant thousands of dollars under the table while the two were in a sexual relationship over several months in 2018 and 2019, text messages recovered from the first son’s laptop show. During this period, Hunter, now 52, struggled with addiction to crack cocaine and had unrestricted access to his father’s Wilmington, Del., home, where classified documents from Joe Biden’s time as a senator and vice president were improperly stored. The assistant, whom The Post is not naming, is one of at least four women who hooked up with Hunter while on his payroll — including his sister-in-law Hallie, her sister Liz Secundy, and baby mama Lunden Roberts — according to a report by right-wing nonprofit research group Marco Polo.

Dude is just a train wreck.

Of course he did — Mickey (@Nicyerox2) February 1, 2023

His legal assistant…🥴 — BCDEE 🦅 (@BCdee97) February 1, 2023

Bidens gotta do what a Bidens gotta do — HollywoodD (@DavidTheBrea) February 1, 2023

And as we learn more and more, that’s not a great thing.

***

***

