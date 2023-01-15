KJP claims she is transparent while she’s anything BUT transparent.

And not just about Biden’s docs, but about almost everything she’s pushed on during her bizarre pressers. With Psaki, it always at least felt like she was answering the question (sorta, she was always circling back) but with KJP it’s a constant stream of word salad that means next to nothing.

Jonathan Turley has had enough and wrote a fairly brutal thread about Biden’s diversity hire in this role:

It is increasingly painful to watch Karine Jean-Pierre as she argues that they have been "transparent" by being transparently unwilling to answer any questions… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) January 13, 2023

Increasingly painful is a nice way to put it.

…Nothing prevents the White House from answering basic questions about the scandal. It will not undermine the Justice Department for the White House to confirm the President's position and recollection. The silence protects the President not the investigation… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) January 13, 2023

Bingo.

It also makes KJP look worse and worse but we digress.

…The White House has already stated that the documents were inadvertently removed but refuses to answer questions on the basis or meaning of that defense… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) January 13, 2023

When do they raid the president?

Isn’t that how this works now?

…I can understand the desire of a criminal defense attorney for Biden to remain silent. However, the refusal to answer basic questions is not to protect the "independence of the Justice Department" or the investigation. It meant to protect the President as an individual. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) January 13, 2023

Bingo.

We’re seeing this ‘mask’ on a lot of Democrats.

I suggested a drinking game based upon that. Every time KJP uses the words consistent or transparent in reference to administration communications… drink. — Keith Burgin – The Toxic Something Podcast (@KeithBurgin) January 13, 2023

We’d all be sooooooo drunk.

I’d end up in a coma. — Draugr (@DraugrMan) January 13, 2023

Us too.

Heh.

***

Related:

Konstantin Kisin absolutely positively OWNS ‘woke’ youth fighting #climatechange and BOOYAH (watch)

Ted Lieu suggesting people oppose fake news by watching outlets like MSNBC goes SOOO wrong

Acosta DRAGGED like the good ol’ days for his reasoning as to WHY classified docs NOT Biden’s fault

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!