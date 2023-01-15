KJP claims she is transparent while she’s anything BUT transparent.

And not just about Biden’s docs, but about almost everything she’s pushed on during her bizarre pressers. With Psaki, it always at least felt like she was answering the question (sorta, she was always circling back) but with KJP it’s a constant stream of word salad that means next to nothing.

Jonathan Turley has had enough and wrote a fairly brutal thread about Biden’s diversity hire in this role:

Increasingly painful is a nice way to put it.

Bingo.

It also makes KJP look worse and worse but we digress.

When do they raid the president?

Isn’t that how this works now?

Bingo.

We’re seeing this ‘mask’ on a lot of Democrats.

We’d all be sooooooo drunk.

Us too.

Heh.

***

***

