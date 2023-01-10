After days of voting and an almost fight on the floor of the House (which was sorta rad, admit it), Kevin McCarthy was elected Speaker of the House late Friday night.

Though it took 15 ballots, the fight and wait were worth it, as rule concessions made by McCarthy to conservatives will make this Congress different from any in the last decade – one that takes power away from the Speaker and gives it back to the People. Imagine that, a Congress that works for the PEOPLE instead of the lobbyists and the politicians.

Now that the political infighting is over and the pancakes are made (yeah, the saying is “sausage,” but pancakes just sound better), it’s time for Republicans to unite with one cause and fight back against Joe Biden and his radical, evil, corrupt, lying, treacherous, horrendous, awful, smells-funny administration.

The GOP has promised to investigate Biden family corruption, the Border, Big Tech censorship collusion, the origins of Covid, the FBI and Intel Agencies’ attack on the American people, and more, and it’s time to hold them to those promises.

Here at Twitchy, we won't let up on holding them accountable. We unapologetically and snarkily (is that a word?) fight back against the radical left and squishy RINOs in Congress who fail the people.

But … we need your help.

We do.

We can write all day, every day, to our evil, little, conservative heart’s content, but if Biden and his merry team of a-holes try and censor us (they’ve done it before), it won’t matter. So yes, we NEED YOU.

By becoming a Twitchy VIP member, you can help us in this battle for our country.

Just look at the House Dems’ leader Hakeem Jeffries. He’s just another divisive, radical leftist, and his communist “Sesame Street” speech proves it.

If Republicans don’t halt the Biden agenda and conservative media fails to hold them accountable, it could mean the end of our great country.

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.

Stand with us and fight to save America. To save FREEEEEEDOM.

We will never give up.

And never surrender.