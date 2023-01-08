Is there any other member of Congress more Twitchyable than Eric Swalwell? MAYBE AOC, and yeah, we do so enjoy picking fun at others like Ted Lieu and Adam Schiff (plus Great Grammy Nanny) but there’s just something about Eric.

Maybe it’s the fact he sets himself up for a Twitchying EVERY single time.

Almost as if he needs us dragging and mocking him to feel fulfilled.

Case in point:

So this is what “owning the libs” looks like … pic.twitter.com/RUHWQN3cvK — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) January 7, 2023

*le sigh*

The LAST Democrat who should be talking about ‘owning’ anyone is Eric.

Seriously.

No no, Eric, THIS is how you own the libs. Dolt.

Yeah yeah, we don’t typically use our own tweets but this editor just saved herself writing an entire paragraph on how Fang Fang owns Eric … heh.

We weren’t the only ones who had that thought of course:

"Owning the Libs" is what Fang Fang did to you. — Robert Ferdinand (@ROBERTFERDINA14) January 8, 2023

See?

Let the dragging begin.

This is what a dunce who screws a spy looks like. Hope it helps. pic.twitter.com/yZAaKDNBsm — Jason72Rolltideroll (@JasonMefferd) January 8, 2023

How’s FANG FANG Wittle ERIC? You still giving secrets to the CCP through your Chinese Spy Girlfriend? — EVL1 (@EvL_1) January 8, 2023

Wittle Eric.

That’s ALMOST as good as Little Adam Kinzinger.

There ya’ go.

It’s been so long since we’ve seen legislators act like they really give a damn that many of us didn’t know how to react.

This editor cheered.

True story.

LET’S GET READY TO RUMBLLLLLLLLLLLLLE.

"Siri, what is self-own? — Janice Hough (@leftcoastbabe) January 7, 2023

Have you lost your committee assignment yet, traitor? https://t.co/pjOEbBTla7 — stefanski sucks (@ears4you) January 8, 2023

That’ll be so great.

Never see Democrats fighting with each other. They all snap right to and do what Nancy Stonks says. https://t.co/k6Z0q3N0FN — FND (@misogynist_usa) January 8, 2023

Democrats fall in line.

Like good little fascists.

***

***

