Duty To Warn is supposed to be a bunch of mental health professionals BUT they just come across as MENTAL.

Seriously.

We suppose like other groups that formed during the Trump years (gotta fight the bad orange man!) they are desperate for relevance and will take any opportunity to jump on the anti-Elon Musk train. Funny how they all seem to make the same sort of arguments while vilifying people like Musk and Trump to somehow give themselves meaning. To make it look like they’re fighting the good fight.

Calling journalists being suspended for stalking Musk’s toddler a blood bath?

REALLY YOU GUYS?

Last night, in a bloodbath, Twitter purged en masse mainstream journalists who cover Elon Musk.

I’m reminded of Kristallnacht.

Free speech was the second Big Lie. This is what bare knuckled fascism looks like. https://t.co/DWmXPQ86Sj — Duty To Warn 🔉 (@duty2warn) December 16, 2022

No no, dude.

The federal government working with a Tech Giant to control what people do and don’t see is actually fascism.

You know, like what Biden and the former owners of Twitter were doing.

Twitter’s new content moderation team operating under the new terms of service. If it offends Elon it’s: “Off with their heads!” pic.twitter.com/Wlk59An4rh — Duty To Warn 🔉 (@duty2warn) December 16, 2022

So dramatic.

So ridiculous.

The accounts suspended included Ryan Mac of The New York Times; Drew Harwell of The Washington Post; Aaron Rupar, an independent journalist; Donie O’Sullivan of CNN; Matt Binder of Mashable; Tony Webster, an independent journalist; Micah Lee of The Intercept; and Keith Olbermann. — Duty To Warn 🔉 (@duty2warn) December 16, 2022

Meh.

“Twitter suspended Mastodon’s account. As some journalists shared the news of Mastodon’s suspension, their own accounts were suspended.”—NYT — Duty To Warn 🔉 (@duty2warn) December 16, 2022

Notice how they don’t mention that Musk actually suspended them for putting his toddler at risk.

“Twitter did not directly respond to questions about the suspensions. But Musk suggested on Twitter, without evidence, that the journalists had revealed private information about his family, known as doxing.”—WaPo — Duty To Warn 🔉 (@duty2warn) December 16, 2022

Without evidence.

Holy crap, EL OH EL.

Who wrote that, Taylor Lorenz?

“It’s impossible to square Twitter’s free speech aspirations with the purging of critical journalists’ accounts,” —Anthony D. Romero, executive director, American Civil Liberties — Duty To Warn 🔉 (@duty2warn) December 16, 2022

Blah blah blah.

Give us a break.

We didn’t see any of this bruhaha when Twitter locked the New York Post out.

“Drew Harwell was banished from Twitter without warning, process or explanation, following the publications of his accurate reporting about Musk,” The Post’s executive editor Sally Buzbee said in a statement. “Our journalist should be reinstated immediately.” — Duty To Warn 🔉 (@duty2warn) December 16, 2022

That’s usually how it works – when you’re suspended, you’re suspended without warning.

Tell us you’ve never been suspended without telling us you’ve never been suspended.

Pretty sure there’s not enough help on the planet for these guys.

Absolute bloodbath. It was like if Kristallnacht had taken place on January 6th. https://t.co/1c41XqECBS — 🫃🏼🇺🇦💉Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) December 16, 2022

We love this account.

HAAAAAA.

***

***

