Duty To Warn is supposed to be a bunch of mental health professionals BUT they just come across as MENTAL.

Seriously.

We suppose like other groups that formed during the Trump years (gotta fight the bad orange man!) they are desperate for relevance and will take any opportunity to jump on the anti-Elon Musk train. Funny how they all seem to make the same sort of arguments while vilifying people like Musk and Trump to somehow give themselves meaning. To make it look like they’re fighting the good fight.

Calling journalists being suspended for stalking Musk’s toddler a blood bath?

REALLY YOU GUYS?

No no, dude.

The federal government working with a Tech Giant to control what people do and don’t see is actually fascism.

You know, like what Biden and the former owners of Twitter were doing.

Trending

So dramatic.

So ridiculous.

Meh.

Notice how they don’t mention that Musk actually suspended them for putting his toddler at risk.

Without evidence.

Holy crap, EL OH EL.

Who wrote that, Taylor Lorenz?

Blah blah blah.

Give us a break.

We didn’t see any of this bruhaha when Twitter locked the New York Post out.

That’s usually how it works – when you’re suspended, you’re suspended without warning.

Tell us you’ve never been suspended without telling us you’ve never been suspended.

Pretty sure there’s not enough help on the planet for these guys.

We love this account.

HAAAAAA.

***

Related:

MSNBC and NBC (yes, REALLY!) suspend Ben Collins for unprofessional attacks on Elon Musk

Taylor Lorenz pining for OLD TWITTER where ‘free speech was supported’ goes OH so very wrong

Super-patriot Alexander Vindman DEMANDS Elon Musk explain himself for suspending journos and BAHAHA

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Duty to WarnElon Musktwitter