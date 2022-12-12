David Frum just can’t quit Trump.

Everything he talks about, everything he tweets about, somehow, someway revolves around Trump. Like many Never Trumpers, they need Trump more than any one of his supporters. To pretend only Trump supporters and MAGA care about what really happened with COVID, Fauci, and the federal government is lazy and disingenuous at best.

Case in point.

The anti-Fauci stuff comes from the same emotional place as the Hunter Biden fantasies: the desperate hunt for a scapegoat for Trump's 2020 defeat to absolves Trump and his supporters of responsibility for their own mistakes and crimes. — David Frum (@davidfrum) December 11, 2022

The anti-Musk stuff comes from the same emotional place as the Trump fantasies: the desperate hunt for a scapegoat for Biden’s 2020 win to absolve Never Trump of responsibility for their own mistakes and crimes.

Is that how we do that?

Just curious.

And per usual, when we write about Frum things haven’t gone well for him.

This is an asinine take and David should be embarrassed by this tweet.

Fauci was a big proponent of gain-of-function research and approved funding for it. If that is the thing that unleashed a global pandemic, he should be held accountable for it.

MILLIONS of people died, David! https://t.co/KCkO4Idsn7 — K. Walker (@TheMrsKnowItAll) December 12, 2022

BUT TRUMP! MAGA! HUNTER! ARGLE BARGLE RAR.

Hold up…. If you’re saying the Hunter Biden Laptop is a fantasy, then I can’t WAIT for the truth about Fauci to hit with the Twitter Dump 5.0! It must be so truthful it’s scary 2 u libs! 🤔 — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) December 12, 2022

"the Hunter Biden fantasies" — Jim Stinson (@jimstinson) December 12, 2022

We don’t really like the sound of that.

HA HA HA HA

"the Hunter Biden fantasies" Which fantasies are you referring to, Dave? Everything alleged about him has panned out. — AdamInHTownTX (Not a Biologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) December 12, 2022

Um. No. I didn't vote for Trump- twice. And I still think Fauci either a) was terrible at his job or b) lied. Either way, we should know. We also should know if government actors- from any party or movement- has undue or improper control over a social media site. — Mulled Beard (@llcthecableguy) December 12, 2022

No it doesn’t, David. A lot of people who don’t like Fauci also don’t like Trump. — Will (@spudhawg) December 12, 2022

As usual. David Frum has an absolutely wrong take. — Joel (@AptlyVeritas) December 12, 2022

As usual.

Siri, what is gaslighting? — House Atreides (@opiemuyo) December 11, 2022

You are very worried that this is connected to you again — Dr. Nit_Twit (@i_am_a_nit_twit) December 12, 2022

They all seem really nervous since Musk started sharing lots and lots of things that have been hidden from Twitter users all around the world for years.

Hrm.

Hunter Biden "fantasies"?

That's some serious inability to accept reality, but not surprising from Frum. — Ultra-MAGA SensibleTalker (@SensibleTalker) December 12, 2022

Tell me how Fraudci did with HIV.. — ☘️Tabatha- SSG Ginger (ret) 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇮🇪 (@Winning4Him) December 12, 2022

They NEVER want to talk about what Fauci did to the LGBTQ community. Or the poor beagles …

And if we bring any of that up we’re MAGA CONSPIRACY THEORISTS!

Because of Fauci lockdowns: – 46% cancers undiagnosed

– 50% of chemo treatments missed

– 50% of infant immunizations missed

– 250K cases of child abuse missed

– 300% rise in cardio myopathy

– 300% increase in fentynal overdoses. — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) December 12, 2022

But do go on, Dave.

***

