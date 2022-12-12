David Frum just can’t quit Trump.

Everything he talks about, everything he tweets about, somehow, someway revolves around Trump. Like many Never Trumpers, they need Trump more than any one of his supporters. To pretend only Trump supporters and MAGA care about what really happened with COVID, Fauci, and the federal government is lazy and disingenuous at best.

Case in point.

The anti-Musk stuff comes from the same emotional place as the Trump fantasies: the desperate hunt for a scapegoat for Biden’s 2020 win to absolve Never Trump of responsibility for their own mistakes and crimes.

Is that how we do that?

Just curious.

And per usual, when we write about Frum things haven’t gone well for him.

BUT TRUMP! MAGA! HUNTER! ARGLE BARGLE RAR.

We don’t really like the sound of that.

HA HA HA HA

As usual.

They all seem really nervous since Musk started sharing lots and lots of things that have been hidden from Twitter users all around the world for years.

Hrm.

They NEVER want to talk about what Fauci did to the LGBTQ community. Or the poor beagles …

And if we bring any of that up we’re MAGA CONSPIRACY THEORISTS!

But do go on, Dave.

***

***

