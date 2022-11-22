What IS IT with the Left and our children?

You know what, don’t answer that.

How kind of former FBI guy Frank Figliuzzi to blame Tucker Carlson, Lauren Boebert, and Fox News for the tragic shooting at Club Q before going on to push for young children to be taught about sex because that will put a stop to the hate.

No really.

Watch this garbage:

Wow.

Oh, this guy also wanted people to call the police on parents who didn’t have their children masked … just putting that out there.

What. A. Creep.

Fair description.

Yeah, notice Frank doesn’t touch on the fact that the shooter was already on the FBI’s radar and this STILL HAPPENED. Nah, he just thinks we should teach small children about sexual orientation and stuff.

Gross.

And THAT is the sad reality of the FBI.

