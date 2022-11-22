What IS IT with the Left and our children?

You know what, don’t answer that.

How kind of former FBI guy Frank Figliuzzi to blame Tucker Carlson, Lauren Boebert, and Fox News for the tragic shooting at Club Q before going on to push for young children to be taught about sex because that will put a stop to the hate.

No really.

Watch this garbage:

MSNBC analyst Frank Figliuzzi calls for @LaurenBoebert, #Tucker Carlson, @FoxNews, and others to face charges in civil court for causing the mass shooting at the Colorado Springs gay nightclub. He adds teaching "young children" about sex will "put a stop to hate." pic.twitter.com/jsjsIajZsB — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 21, 2022

Wow.

Oh, this guy also wanted people to call the police on parents who didn’t have their children masked … just putting that out there.

What. A. Creep.

What exactly is Franks occupation, education? What makes him an expert in teaching young children about sex? Seems he may have some skeletons in his groomer closet. — Peg (@a_cold_rain) November 21, 2022

Sounds like MSNBC Analyst Frank Figliuzzi is a groomer. He should be investigated to make sure he doesn’t have any kiddie porn on his computer. — Cry Fad Fun (@cryfadfun) November 21, 2022

And to think that this guy used to be taken seriously. — John Linder (@linderje) November 21, 2022

I love how they expose themselves. The last few seconds he makes a case for teaching sexual orientation to small kids. 🤡 — Laurel (@laurel_prolife) November 22, 2022

analyst = MSNBC propaganda tool — Steve Johnson 🇺🇸 (@StvJnsn) November 21, 2022

Fair description.

The fact that the FBI has missed every shooter that was on their “radar” is no longer a coincidence — Sweater Yams (@Sweater_Yams_) November 22, 2022

Yeah, notice Frank doesn’t touch on the fact that the shooter was already on the FBI’s radar and this STILL HAPPENED. Nah, he just thinks we should teach small children about sexual orientation and stuff.

Gross.

This is your FBI in a nutshell. — 𝕯𝖔𝖚𝖌𝖑𝖆𝖘 𝕾𝖍𝖗𝖚𝖌𝖌𝖊𝖉 (@DouglasShrugged) November 21, 2022

And THAT is the sad reality of the FBI.

