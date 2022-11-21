Randi Weingarten truly is a boil on the butt of humanity. We can think of only a handful of villains who were more evil, horrible, and despicable during the government-forced lockdowns than Weingarten and her crap teacher’s union that worked with Biden to keep our kids out of school and masked up. It was all about the election and political power, and she knows it.

We know it.

So to see her babbling about how Americans voted for what she believes and wants is really just obnoxious.

Imagine taking a victory lap after losing the House, seats in deep blue OR, NY, and CA, not to mention countless school boards all across the country.

Americans defied historical midterm expectations and overwhelmingly rejected extremism; they supported uniters and problem-solvers, and they voted to protect their freedoms and democracy. https://t.co/Y5mR419vrr — Randi Weingarten 🇺🇦🇺🇸💪🏿👩‍🎓 (@rweingarten) November 20, 2022

Randi, more Americans voted against what you stand for … just FYI. Five million more of them, in fact.

Looks like Corey DeAngelis got in JUST before she locked down replies on her tweet, as she always does. She is almost as predictable as she is underhanded and sneaky.

Almost.

you're right, they rejected your extremism, Randi. pic.twitter.com/iGP1GkDbs4 — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) November 21, 2022

are you going to close replies on this tweet like you closed the schools — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) November 21, 2022

Yup.

She did.

Like clockwork.

***

