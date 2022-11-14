Kamala Harris said the quiet part out loud.

Democrats think Gen Z is stupid.

And we all know how much Democrats love their stupid voters.

Watch this:

Huh.

We’re gonna guess she still thinks they’re stupid.

Especially since they just gave the party that thinks they’re stupid the Senate.

Trending

And we could all understand it.

SHOCKING, we know.

Clearly.

Considering she’s not much brighter than they are, and she said this a while back, probably not. But our friends at The Daily Wire were good enough to REMIND HER.

Easy to take advantage of.

Easy to control.

Easy to scare.

Yup.

Oh, and there’s this little tidbit as well.

But at least they can still murder their unborn children.

Or something.

We hate to say it, but the way they voted … Kamala isn’t wrong. #Suckers

***

Related:

Alexander Vindman’s annoying wife uses her husband’s account to try trolling Dana Loesch and OUCH

Tweep asking for questions to ask Hunter Biden during his FIRST Twitter Space goes HILARIOUSLY wrong

James Woods says OUT LOUD what the mainstream media refuses to about FTX, Ukraine, and Democrats

***

Editor’s note: In celebration of the three-year anniversary of the launch of our VIP program, we are offering a tremendous discount on Twitchy VIP

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2022 midtermsDemocratsGenZJoe BidenKamala Harris