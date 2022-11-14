Kamala Harris said the quiet part out loud.

Democrats think Gen Z is stupid.

And we all know how much Democrats love their stupid voters.

Watch this:

Kamala on 18-24 year olds: “What else do we know about this population? … They are stupid!” pic.twitter.com/M31a0GlXby — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) November 14, 2022

Huh.

Context: This clip is from 2015. — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) November 14, 2022

We’re gonna guess she still thinks they’re stupid.

Especially since they just gave the party that thinks they’re stupid the Senate.

Because you like ppl dependent. Ppl dependent on the government will always vote thinking of those benefits being lost versus going out and doing something for themselves. It’s evident when ppl push mass socialism not thinking of where the money will actually come from. — 𝙰𝚖𝚎𝚛𝚒𝚌𝚊𝚗 𝚂𝚊𝚟𝚊𝚐𝚎 (@HarleyMonster) November 14, 2022

Most truthful thing she's ever said though — Erin (@erin_mmg) November 14, 2022

And we could all understand it.

SHOCKING, we know.

Since they overhwelmingly voted for the Dems on Tuesday, she’s not wrong — Stephen Wilhoite (@pastor_stw) November 14, 2022

Like voting for Biden, clearly. — Steven (@Basshead85) November 14, 2022

Clearly.

Hopefully, she realizes that she just insulted some people who voted for her. — Brad Lugar (@BLugar) November 14, 2022

Considering she’s not much brighter than they are, and she said this a while back, probably not. But our friends at The Daily Wire were good enough to REMIND HER.

Stupid idiots are a core target audience of politicians like her… — Patrick (@ArgentineTea) November 14, 2022

Easy to take advantage of.

Easy to control.

Easy to scare.

Yup.

Oh, and there’s this little tidbit as well.

The Biden administration said it is no longer accepting applications after a second federal court shut down the program. https://t.co/Jo4J5KXxhY — WSAZ NewsChannel 3 (@WSAZnews) November 13, 2022

But at least they can still murder their unborn children.

Or something.

We hate to say it, but the way they voted … Kamala isn’t wrong. #Suckers

***

