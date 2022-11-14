I don’t know about you guys but I’m not sure there are enough Snickers bars in the world to keep me from feeling a “little cranky and not like myself” after it’s been nearly a week since our elections and we STILL DON’T KNOW who will win the House. Sure, things are finally starting to look like the GOP will take it (with a much smaller majority than what we were promised), but holy cow, this is insane. Funny how they were able to call the Senate for Democrats two days ago …

*sigh*

As I’ve said on Twitter, grassroots did their work as Republicans out-voted Democrats by SIX MILLION, and in a normal world, that would have easily led to the Red Wave we were promised but here we are.

Waiting for whoever counts the freakin’ votes to freakin’ COUNT THEM.

Now, I’m an optimist and I like to see the good in all things. So, despite the disappointing results, Republicans in Florida and New York offered us a glimmer of hope. Governor Ron DeSantis and Senator Marco Rubio crushed their Democrat opponents, and the tremendous gubernatorial campaign of former Representative Lee Zeldin led to the GOP flipping several House seats in deep blue New York, and if we obtain the majority, he will be the reason why.

Let me repeat that … IN DEEP BLUE NEW YORK.

Sadly, the lawn flamingos left in New York like inflation, going hungry, violent crime, and rolling blackouts because they re-elected Kathy Hochul, BUT that Zeldin was able to inspire others to flip House seats red? BOOYAH.

All of that being said, we at Twitchy are dedicated to reporting the truth about the 2022 midterms, looking for answers about what went wrong, mocking the Left when they lose (and they have lost plenty), and holding the GOP establishment accountable for its enormous failures.

We are also determined to expose Joe Biden’s and the Democrats’ radical agenda. While Americans are trying to figure out how to put food on their table and gas in their tank, President Pudding Pop has promised he will double down on his crap policies that are slowly destroying our country.

Though the midterm fight did not go the way we wanted it to, the war for our country is far from over, and Twitchy is not giving up.

